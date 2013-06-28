NEW YORK, June 28 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned higher while the Dow pared losses in late morning trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 led by gains in the consumer discretionary sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.40 points at 15,024.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,614.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.95 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,412.82.