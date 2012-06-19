NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stock pared gains on Tuesday after a German official said there were no discussions at the ongoing G20 meeting about plans to use the EU's rescue funds to buy the bonds of crisis-hit members.

The comments appeared to rebut talk of such a move that started to circulate - lifting stocks to their highs of the day - after a news report published by the website of the UK's Guardian newspaper.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.26 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,855.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.14 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,358.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.80 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,931.13. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)