NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to break a four-day string of losses, following the July nonfarm payrolls report, which was stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.44 points, or 1.21 percent, at 13,035.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.41 points, or 1.20 percent, at 1,381.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.81 points, or 1.47 percent, at 2,952.58. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)