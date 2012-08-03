(Refiles to fix date to Aug 3)

NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. stocks index futures added to gains on Friday following the July nonfarm payroll report, which was stronger than expected.

S&P 500 futures rose 14.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 111 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 31.5 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)