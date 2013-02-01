NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stock index futures held on to gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth grew modestly in January and that gains in the previous two months were bigger than initially reported.

S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 75 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 19 points.