NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures added to their gains on Friday after the June payroll report showed more jobs added in the month than had been expected.

S&P 500 futures rose 14.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 154 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 23.75 points.