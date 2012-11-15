US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stocks briefly were lower after data showed manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region contracted more than expected in November, although the data was affected by superstorm Sandy.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 12,556.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.86 point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,354.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.28 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,840.52.
