NEW YORK Aug 10 The S&P 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light, and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to end unofficially at 13,207.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,020.86.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.8 percent.