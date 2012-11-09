US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday after data showed consumer sentiment climbed to its highest level in more than five years in November and wholesale inventories rose by the most in nine months in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.82 points, or 0.12 percent, to 12,826.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.35 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,381.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.58 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,908.16.
