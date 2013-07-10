NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Wednesday, pointing to a flat open on Wall Street, even as data showed an unexpected drop in Chinese exports that sounded a warning about the strength of the global economy.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 point and were flat in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5 point.

At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the minutes from the June 18-19 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released and perused by investors for any signs of the Fed's plan to trim its bond buying program.