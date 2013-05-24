NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stock indexes pared most of their earlier declines on Friday and the Dow pushed into positive territory, helped by a strong gain in shares of Procter & Gamble.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,298.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index were off 1.69 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,648.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,456.42.