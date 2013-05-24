US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stock indexes pared most of their earlier declines on Friday and the Dow pushed into positive territory, helped by a strong gain in shares of Procter & Gamble.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,298.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index were off 1.69 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,648.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,456.42.
