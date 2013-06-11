NEW YORK, June 11 The Dow industrials briefly turned positive on Tuesday and Wall Street pared losses, led by defensive sectors as buyers stepped in after the market fell more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.18 points or 0.08 percent, to 15,226.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,637.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.91 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,460.86.