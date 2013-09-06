NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks were little changed in volatile trading on Friday in the wake of a weaker-than-expected payrolls report and as major world nations debated possible military action against Syria at a Group of 20 meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.38 points or 0.18 percent, to 14,910.1, the S&P 500 gained 1.19 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,656.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.032 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,660.817.