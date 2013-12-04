NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks turned positive on Wednesday after data showed sales of new single-family homes recorded their biggest increase in nearly 33-1/2 years in October.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.05 points or 0.08 percent, to 15,927.67, the S&P 500 gained 1.55 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,796.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.3 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,039.499.