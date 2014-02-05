NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks hit session highs on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes in positive territory, as the benchmark S&P bounced off a technical support level after hitting its lowest since late October.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.42 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,466.66, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,755.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.447 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,025.073.