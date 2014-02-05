US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks hit session highs on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes in positive territory, as the benchmark S&P bounced off a technical support level after hitting its lowest since late October.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.42 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,466.66, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,755.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.447 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,025.073.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.81 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 1.25 pct (Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to midday, changes byline)