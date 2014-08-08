NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Friday, reversing sharp losses earlier that came on the
back of a U.S. government authorization of air strikes in Iraq,
which added to concerns about escalating conflicts in Ukraine
and the Gaza Strip.
After falling 15 points at its lowest overnight, S&P 500
e-mini futures were up 4 points and fair value - a
formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest
rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract -
indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures edged up 17 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures rose 6 points.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)