June 6 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, Tuesday close $17.00

The company is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, Tuesday close $56.04, up 7 pct premarket

The company said it was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.

** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $25.86, up 2 pct premarket

The company is making it easier for advertisers to reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to marketers.

** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL INC, Tuesday close $43.67, down 37 pct premarket

The mattress maker forecast 50 percent lower second-quarter earnings due to increasing competition in North America, sending its shares down more than 37 percent in premarket trading.

** NEWS CORP, Tuesday close $18.60

WALT DISNEY CO, Tuesday close $44.84

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has bought out Walt Disney Co's 50 percent stake in Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS) for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said on Wednesday, ending a 16-year partnership in the region.

** HOME DEPOT INC, Tuesday close $48.92

The company on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

