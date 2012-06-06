June 6 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.77, up 5 pct
The company is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its
pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global
Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with
knowledge of the matter.
** MORGAN STANLEY, $13.42, up 4 pct
The company is considering selling a stake in its
commodities unit, CNBC television reported on Wednesday, as
regulatory pressures weigh on the outlook for the business.
** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $56.97, up 2 pct
The company said it was raising its dividend by more than 30
percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.
** FACEBOOK INC, $26.22, up 1 pct
The company is making it easier for advertisers to reach the
growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking
a significant step toward addressing one of investors' most
pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to marketers.
** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL, $25.24, down 42 pct
** SELECT COMFORT CORP, $19.73, down 24 pct
Tempur-Pedic lost more than 40 percent of its value after it
was caught napping by fast-moving rivals in the specialty market
it once dominated, forcing it to slash its full-year forecast.
** MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CORP, $28.93, down 18 pct
The specialty bedding retailer's quarterly sales missed
analysts' expectations and it forecast weak second-quarter sales
on Tuesday.
** IRON MOUNTAIN INC, $31.30, up 10 pct
At least two brokerages raised their price targets on Iron
Mountain Inc's stock after the document storage company said it
will convert to a real estate investment trust.
** NEWS CORP, $18.90, up 2 pct
** WALT DISNEY CO, $45.27, up 1 pct
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has bought out Walt Disney Co's
50 percent stake in Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS)
for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said on Wednesday,
ending a 16-year partnership in the region.
** HOME DEPOT INC, $49.57, up 1 pct
The company on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for
the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $16.00, down 1 pct
Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has divested most of his
stake in the company, leaving him with 0.9 percent of the U.S.
bookstore chain's shares.
** HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC, $2.04, up 20 pct
The home builder returned to a quarterly profit as a 25
percent increase in home deliveries boosted revenue.
** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $25.55, up 13 pct
Shares of the company jumped 16 percent on Wednesday, on a
media report that the family-history research website was
putting itself up for sale.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)