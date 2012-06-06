June 6 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $18.13, up 7 pct
The company is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its
pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global
Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with
knowledge of the matter.
** MORGAN STANLEY, $13.61, up 6 pct
The company is considering selling a stake in its
commodities unit, according to a news report that, if true,
could signal the extent to which regulatory pressures are
weighing on the outlook for the business.
** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL, $22.76, down 48 pct
** SELECT COMFORT CORP, $22.34, down 14 pct
Tempur-Pedic lost nearly half its value after the mattress
maker was caught napping by fast-moving rivals in the specialty
market it once dominated, forcing it to slash its full-year
forecasts.
** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $57.22, up 2 pct
The company said it was raising its dividend by more than 30
percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.
** FACEBOOK INC, $26.00, up 1 pct
The company is making it easier for advertisers to reach the
growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking
a significant step toward addressing one of investors' most
pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to marketers.
** MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CORP, $30.00, down 15 pct
The specialty bedding retailer's quarterly sales missed
analysts' expectations and it forecast weak second-quarter sales
on Tuesday.
** IRON MOUNTAIN INC, $31.57, up 11 pct
At least two brokerages raised their price targets on Iron
Mountain's stock after the document storage company said it will
convert to a real estate investment trust.
** NEWS CORP, $19.32, up 4 pct
** WALT DISNEY CO, $45.54, up 2 pct
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has taken full control of its
Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports, buying out Walt Disney
Co's 50 percent share to end a 16-year partnership in the
region.
** HOME DEPOT INC, $50.40, up 3 pct
The company on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for
the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $16.03, down 1 pct
Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has divested most of his
stake in the company, leaving him with 0.9 percent of the U.S.
bookstore chain's shares.
** HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC, $1.99, up 17 pct
The homebuilder posted its first quarterly profit in over
two years as home deliveries grew.
** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $24.93, up 10 pct
Shares of the company jumped on a media report that the
family-history research website was putting itself up for sale.
** NUVASIVE INC, $20.45, up 6 pct
The spine device maker is likely to benefit from a
stabilizing U.S. market and its acquisition of Impulse
Monitoring, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said, upgrading the
stock to "outperform" from "sector perform".
** NETFLIX INC, $68.02, up 5 pct
The company's plans to use its own network for streaming
movies and TV shows may not be as bad for content delivery
companies as the initial market reaction suggested.
** CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS LP, $22.75, up 5 pct
The company will buy privately held Royal Purple Inc for
about $335 million to bulk up its lubricants offering.
** DANAHER CORP, $51.10, up 2 pct
The recent weakness of the euro against the U.S. dollar
could push down Danaher's full-year earnings if it persists, the
company's finance chief said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)