June 7 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

** XENOPORT INC, Wednesday close $6.07, up 7 pct premarket

Drugmaker XenoPort Inc and its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc said the U.S. health regulator approved their drug for a nerve pain disorder that may cause disability in some people.

** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, Wednesday close $28.15, down 15 pct premarket

The company posted a second-quarter loss as a warranty reserve to repair early 2010 and 2011 vehicles drove up costs, and the truck maker cut its full-year earnings outlook.

** SRI/SURGICAL EXPRESS INC, Wednesday close $3.77

Synergy Health Plc said it would buy U.S. based SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its presence in the world's largest healthcare market and expand its reach out of the struggling UK and European economies.

** J.M. SMUCKER CO, Wednesday close $76.05

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher prices and acquisitions in its coffee business.

** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, Wednesday close $24.52

The company is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about developing drinks for its Keurig brewers that it hopes could aid the health of consumers and company margins, a senior executive said.

(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)