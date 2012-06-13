June 13 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
** DELL INC, Tuesday close $11.97, up 3 pct
premarket
The No. 2 PC maker aims to raise its target on dividends and
share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its
corporate software and services business is on track to grow by
an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.
** SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO, Tuesday close $43.05
The company said it would fall short of its full-year
outlook as demand for its potting soil and plant seeds failed to
take off during the peak gardening season in the United States.
** CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, Tuesday close $59.91
The convenience store operator reported quarterly earnings
that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and
higher operating expenses
** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Tuesday close $63.08, up 2.3
pct premarket
The company said it expects the $19.7 billion purchase of
Swiss medical device maker Synthes to slightly boost profit this
year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected.
** PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, Tuesday close $47.61
The insurer plans to buy back up to $1 billion in stock over
the next year, down from what it repurchased in the last 12
months.
** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $4.98, up 2 pct
premarket
Evercore Partners upgraded Zynga's stock to "equal-weight"
from "under weight," saying the social gaming company is likely
to benefit from new game releases expected later this month.
** CURTISS-WRIGHT, Tuesday close $30.08
The company said it has canceled participation in an
industry conference due to an unanticipated business matter.
** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $6.21
The for-profit education said an accrediting agency issued a
show-cause notice following the discovery of improper placement
determination practices at some of its colleges.
(Compiled by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)