June 13 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
** DELL INC, $12.43, up 4 pct
The No. 2 PC maker aims to raise its target on dividends and
share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its
corporate software and services business is on track to grow by
an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.
** SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO, $39.49, down 8 pct
The company said it would fall short of its full-year
outlook as demand for its potting soil and plant seeds failed to
take off during the peak gardening season in the United States.
** CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, $53.51, down 11 pct
The convenience store operator reported quarterly earnings
that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and
higher operating expenses
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $34.88, up 3.2 pct
The bank's chief executive, Jamie Dimon, defended the intent
of the portfolio behind its recent multibillion-dollar trading
loss, telling lawmakers it was a genuine hedge that would make
the firm a lot of money if a credit crisis hit.
** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, $63.80, up 1.1 pct
The company said it expects the $19.7 billion purchase of
Swiss medical device maker Synthes to slightly boost profit this
year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected.
** ZYNGA INC, $5.10, up 2.4 pct
Evercore Partners upgraded Zynga's stock to "equal-weight"
from "under weight," saying the social gaming company is likely
to benefit from new game releases expected later this month.
** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, $27.48, down 1 pct
The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast range,
citing "changes in operating conditions" for its international
business.
** CONSTANT CONTACT INC, $16.98, down 13 pct
The online marketing company said it bought privately owned
SinglePlatform for $65 million in cash and cut its full-year
earnings forecast.
** KIT DIGITAL INC, $3.77, up 12 pct
The company said it is in talks with several parties who
have expressed interest in buying the video technology provider.
** COFFEE HOLDING COMPANY INC, $6.16, down 15 pct
The company reported its second-quarter results on
Wednesday.
** CURTISS-WRIGHT, $31.00, up 3 pct
The company said it has canceled participation in an
industry conference due to an unanticipated business matter.
** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, $5.80, down 7 pct
The for-profit education company said an accrediting agency
issued a show-cause notice following the discovery of improper
placement determination practices at some of its colleges.
