July 3 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

MICROSOFT CORP, $30.36, down 1 pct

Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five years ago.

GOOGLE, $578.87, down 0.27 pct

The company has offered to settle antitrust charges following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.

APPLE INC, $596.00, up 1 pct

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP, $46.25, down 0.21 pct

Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two of its money market funds.

BOEING, $73.29, up 0.15 pct

The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast, predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion, on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new planes to counter high fuel costs.

BLACKROCK, $169.37, down 0.14 pct

The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.

CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL, $0.77, down 48 pct

The company said a revised proposal to support a marketing application for its rejected hypotension drug Northera was deemed insufficient by U.S. health regulators.

M*MODAL, $14.06, up 9 pct

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO, $35.94 down 0.22 pct

Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase.

DUKE ENERGY CORP, $69.34, down 1 pct

Duke Energy closed its $18 billion acquisition of Progress Energy Inc and said Progress's Chief Executive Bill Johnson has resigned instead of taking the top job at the combined company, as had been previously planned.

COEUR D'ALENE MINES CORP, up $18.20, up 5 pct

The gold and silver producer is withdrawing a proposed offering of senior notes because of weak debt markets, the company said. (Compiled by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)