Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 6 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $23.99 down 4 pct
The electronic storage device maker said its fourth-quarter revenue is expected to have missed its forecast as a quality issue at a supplier affected production in its enterprise disk drive unit.
KKR & CO LP, $13.11 down 2 pct
The buyout firm is set to buy German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million), seeking to expand the business in Asia and the United States.
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, $58.63 down 3 pct
VMWARE INC, $84.00, down 7 pct
Sales at global IT companies are likely to come under pressure, hurt by slowing spending and weakening European demand, analysts at Berenberg said, downgrading Cognizant Technology and VMware.
INFORMATICA CORP, $30.00, down 31 pct
Shares of the data-integration software maker fell after it forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by delayed contracts, and at least one brokerage downgraded the stock.
XYRATEX LTD, $13.17, up 12 pct
Shares of the data storage products maker rose after the company forecast third-quarter earnings largely above analysts' estimates.
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $27.37, down 5 pct
The U.S. truck and engine maker said it will introduce a new clean engine technology that will comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission norms by early next year. At least one analyst, however, raised questions about the costs the company would face as it transitioned to the new engine.
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, $61.82, down 0.43 pct
Contract talks between the company and locked out workers will resume on Friday while replacement crews worked to end additional brownouts as New York City sweltered in a prolonged heat wave.
CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $1.39, down 7 pct
The women's clothing retailer rejected a $64 million unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm Aria Partners, and put in place a takeover defense.
SEQUENOM INC, $3.95, down 3 pct
A U.S. district court denied Sequenom's request for preliminary injunction against privately held Ariosa Diagnostics from selling prenatal tests for detecting abnormal number of chromosomes. The genetic analysis products maker filed the motion alleging that Ariosa infringed its patent on a test for detecting a genetic chromosomal anomaly known as Trisomy 21. (Compiled by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants