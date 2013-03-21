March 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to lower open on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.03 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.3 percent at 0917 GMT.

** ORACLE CORP, Wednesday close $35.765, down 8 pct premarket

The world's No. 3 software maker blamed its rapidly expanding salesforce for a severe miss in third-quarter software sales and warned that its ailing hardware business will lose more ground this quarter.

Separately, Blackstone Group LP, which is weighing an offer for Dell Inc, is making an aggressive push to recruit Oracle President Mark Hurd to be the chief executive of the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** APPLE INC, Wednesday close $452.08

Intertrust Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a group that includes Sony Corp and Royal Philips Electronics, said on Wednesday it has sued Apple for infringing 15 patents relating to security.

** GUESS INC, Wednesday close $26.95, down 5.2 pct after market

** TILLY'S INC, Wednesday close $13.76, down 10 pct after market

** PACIFIC SUNWEAR OF CALIFORNIA INC, Wednesday close $2.44

The apparel retailers forecast first-quarter results significantly below analysts' estimates as they battle flagging consumer demand due to a sluggish economy and higher payroll taxes.

** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Wednesday close $16.17

The company said in an annual report filed on Wednesday that fixing its performance could take more time than it initially believed and suggested that any change in its strategy could be expensive.

** JABIL CIRCUIT INC, Wednesday close $19.48, down 4.5 pct after market

The contract electronics maker forecast third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations as its largest customer Apple gets ready for product transitions.

** IHS INC, Wednesday close $109.29

The publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly posted higher quarterly revenue on a 13 percent rise in subscription revenue.

** AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC, Wednesday close $14.66

The real estate investment trust on Wednesday said it had offered to buy unlisted Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, sending American Realty's stock up more than 5 percent.

** CME GROUP INC, Wednesday close $62.03

The largest U.S. futures exchange operator said it plans to sell the building that houses its grain exchange in Kansas City, Missouri, and may also sell the building which houses its energy trading floor in New York.

** ST. JUDE MEDICAL INC, Wednesday close $41.96

A clinical trial evaluating the company's implantable device, used to prevent stroke in patients who have a common congenital heart defect, failed to achieve its main goal.

** BOEING CO, Wednesday close $85.37

The company plans to conduct two flight tests of its revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Wednesday close $17.07

The company is in talks to purchase small and wide-body jets from Airbus and Boeing in deals potentially worth about $6 billion at list prices, two people familiar with the matter said.

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Wednesday close $22.92, down 1.48 pct premarket

The company's Chairman Ray Lane and several other directors narrowly kept their seats on the board as shareholders conveyed their displeasure over the botched $11 billion acquisition of British software firm Autonomy Plc.

** VISA INC, Wednesday close $159.33

Visa Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested on Wednesday that the payment network may impose a fee on digital wallet operators like PayPal, following rival MasterCard Inc.

** TESORO CORP, Wednesday close $58.88

Union representatives of workers at Tesoro's Hawaii refinery on Wednesday delivered petitions to the state's governor asking that he help find a buyer for the plant.