April 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES RISE, CHINA DATA SETS POSITIVE TONE

U.S. stock index futures rose, with Wall Street set to extend gains a day after hitting fresh record highs, buoyed by encouraging data from China that bode well for recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

S&P 500 futures were up 5 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 43 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 11 points.

** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $26.59, up 2 pct premarket

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, Tuesday close $27.53

General Motors is running ads for a Chevrolet car on mobile versions of Facebook, the automaker's first ads on the social network since publicly announcing its decision to stop advertising on Facebook nearly a year ago.

** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $78.38

** LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Tuesday close $66.19

Thermo Fisher made a binding offer for Life Technologies on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a consortium to take the genetic testing equipment maker private, several people familiar with the matter said.

Thermo Fisher is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech share, two of the people said. While the exact price could not be learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per share, sources said last week.

** HEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC, Tuesday close $12.59, down 13 pct premarket

The hospital operator on Tuesday cut its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue, citing weak patient admissions in the first quarter of the year. HMA said patient volumes were weaker than anticipated in the first quarter, which is typically its busiest, but the company had already put in place contracts for seasonal nursing labor.

** REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP, Tuesday close $44.80, down 8 pct aftermarket

The real estate brokerage estimated a net loss of $69 million to $78 million and net revenue of $950 million to $960 million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue of $988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which went public in October, also said funds associated with Apollo Global Management LLC would offer 35 million common shares.

** BIOLINERX , $1.91, up 8 pct premarket

The biopharmaceutical company said it has received all regulatory approvals required to begin a mid-stage study on its compound BL-8040 to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. The study is expected to be conducted in the United States and Israel, and will enroll up to 50 patients, BioLineRx said.

** W.R. GRACE, Tuesday close $75.95

Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co estimated quarterly earnings below analysts' expectations and lowered full-year profit forecast after some customers reduced their inventory and some others delayed purchases.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Tuesday close $95.41

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has told his German and Italian counterparts the Pentagon plans to spend about $310 million to help fund the final year of development of Lockheed Martin's MEADS missile defense system, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Tuesday close $146.52

** PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $56.44

Goldman Sachs must face a lawsuit in which Prudential Financial accused the Wall Street bank of defrauding it into buying more than $375 million of residential mortgage-backed securities it knew were unsafe.

** DRAGONWAVE INC , Tuesday close $1.55

The telecom network equipment maker said it cut 33 percent of its senior management jobs and amended its deal with Nokia Siemens Networks to reduce operating costs.

** SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $7.24, down 9 pct aftermarket

The drug developer on Tuesday said it would sell $90 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

**PRICESMART INC, Tuesday close $80.21, up 3 pct aftermarket

The warehouse club operator's second-quarter results came in above Wall Street estimates, boosted by a 10 percent jump in warehouse club sales.

** CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC, Tuesday close $48.63

The company reports quarterly earnings, one of several consumer-focused companies posting results. Wall Street is expecting profit to fall and will want to hear the company's view on negotiations with U.S. regulators over Anheuser Busch InBev's proposed takeover of Grupo Modelo.

** FAMILY DOLLAR STORES INC, Tuesday close $59.80

The discount chain posted a higher quarterly profit, as sales from newly added items such as cigarettes and Pepsi drove revenue.

** HERBALIFE LTD, Tuesday close $36.95

** SKECHERS USA INC, Tuesday close $21.91

In a blow to one of the world's largest accounting firms, KPMG said it resigned as auditor of nutritional products group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers amid an FBI investigation into insider trading allegations involving leaked information and a former senior partner.

The two California-based companies - nutritional products group Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers - said separately on Tuesday that KPMG had quit as their auditor in connection with the leaks.

** SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday close $11.41, down 6 pct aftermarket

The video management software maker forecast weak first-quarter earnings after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by a slight drop in service revenues.

** GOOGLE INC, Tuesday close $777.65

** AT&T INC, Tuesday close $37.76

Google said on Tuesday it plans to bring its ultra high-speed Internet and television service to Austin, Texas, next year, prompting AT&T to reveal its own plans to follow suit - if it gets the same terms from local authorities.

** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, Tuesday close $62.18

A Nevada jury awarded $500 million in punitive damages in a closely watched case against two affiliates of UnitedHealth stemming from a hepatitis C outbreak in the state, according to a spokeswoman for a law firm in the case.