Sept. 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
FUTURES CLIMB ON ROSY CHINA DATA, EASING SYRIA FEARS
U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, putting the S&P
500 on track for a sixth day of gains, following another batch
of rosy economic data out of China and as expectations eased
about a Western military strike against Syria.
S&P 500 futures rose 8.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 76
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 19 points.
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Monday close $3.69,
up 2 pct premarket
The chipmaker, targeting new markets as personal computer
sales decline, unveiled chips designed to run slot machines,
factory robots, airport signs, medical equipment and other
devices.
** NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, Monday close $16.70,
down 28 pct premarket
The company said on Monday that a lower dose of its
experimental drug to treat a rare movement disorder did not meet
the main goal of a mid-stage clinical study.
Cowen and Co cut its price target on the stock to $19 from
$20 while MKM Partners cut its target to $13.50 from $17.00 and
Oppenheimer to $15 from $19.
** L&L ENERGY INC, Monday close $2.89, up 15 pct
after market
The coal miner's first-quarter profit more than doubled as
production was boosted by the acquisition of two mines in China
in November. Production rose 54 percent to 228,000 tons in the
quarter.
** FIVE BELOW INC, Monday close $41.04, up 14 pct
after market
The specialty value retailer reported better-than-expected
results for the second quarter due to a 6.6 percent increase in
same-store sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings
and revenue forecast.
** PVH CORP, Monday close $132.11, down 4.4 pct
after market
The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes gave a
third-quarter sales and profit forecast that was below analysts'
estimates. The company characterized the global environment as
"challenging".
** BLACKBERRY LTD, Monday close $11.53, down 4 pct
premarket
The Canadian company's biggest shareholder has approached
several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to
take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an
airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with
direct knowledge of the situation.
** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Monday close $50.46, down 1
pct premarket
The threat of generic copies of the company's best-selling
lung drug Advair finally making it to the market in the United
States hit confidence in the drugmaker.
** MICROSOFT CORP, Monday close $31.65, up 1 pct
premarket
At least three of the top 20 investors in the company want a
turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as chief executive.
They have urged the technology giant's board to consider Ford
Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally and Computer
Sciences Corp Chief Executive Mike Lawrie for the job,
several sources familiar with the matter said.
** MCDONALD'S CORP, Monday close $96.45
The fast food chain reported a better-than-expected 1.9
percent rise in global sales at established restaurants in
August, boosted by stronger sales in Europe.
