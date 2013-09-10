(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept. 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
FUTURES CLIMB ON ROSY CHINA DATA, EASING SYRIA FEARS
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as an alternative solution
emerged to the Syrian crisis that could avert a possible Western
military strike, buoying market sentiment. The Dow Jones
industrial average was up 0.78 percent, the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 0.70 percent, and the Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 0.59 percent.
** ALAMOS GOLD INC, $15.59, down 4 pct (10:03 a.m.
ET)
** GOLDCORP INC, $27.98, down 4 pct
** SEABRIDGE GOLD INC, $12.90, down 5 pct
** ENDEAVOUR SILVER, $4.62, down 6 pct
** YAMANA GOLD INC, $10.59, down 5 pct
** SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES, $7.78, down 3 pct
(10:35 a.m. ET)
Gold prices fell further on Tuesday after Syria accepted a
Russian proposal to give up chemical weapons and win a reprieve
from U.S. strikes, while uncertainty over the timing and pace of
U.S. monetary stimulus also weighed.
** TOWER FINANCIAL CORP, $23.00, up 47 pct (9:31
a.m. ET)
Old National Bancorp said it would buy Tower
Financial in a stock-and-cash deal, valuing the bank holding
company at about $107.7 million.
** APPLE INC, $503.39, down 0.5 pct (11:18 a.m. ET)
The company is expected to introduce a cheaper version of
the iPhone on Tuesday, bringing one of the industry's costliest
smartphones within reach of the masses in poorer emerging
markets.
** ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC, $4.73, up
1 pct (10:56 a.m. ET)
The chipmaker is supplying the fingerprint
detection module for the iPhone 5S to be unveiled by Apple at an
event at its Cupertino, California headquarters on Tuesday,
DigiTimes said on Monday. (link.reuters.com/cyg92v)
** TUESDAY MORNING CORP, $14.17, up 11.5 pct (11:22
a.m. ET)
The home decor retailer appointed retail industry veteran
Jeffrey Boyer as chief financial officer on Monday. Boyer was
with 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide.
** CROCS INC, $13.09, down 4 pct (9:55 a.m. ET)
The maker of colorful clogs cut its revenue and profit
forecasts for the quarter ending Sept. 30, citing weakness in
its Americas business.
** TATA MOTORS LTD, $26.66, up 6 pct (10:40 a.m. ET)
Jaguar, part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group owned by
India's Tata Motors, said it would invest $2.4 billion
in a new range of lightweight aluminum sports sedans and
crossover SUVs aimed at the mass market, creating 1,700 jobs in
a British economy showing signs of resilience. The luxury
carmaker said the investment could create a further 24,000
supply chain jobs.
** CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $6.34, up 7.6 pct
(10:19 a.m. ET)
The women's apparel retailer reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, boosted by stronger
margins and a 7.7 percent rise in same-store sales. The company
reported a loss of 1 cent per share. Analysts on average were
expecting a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
** SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, $37.58, down 4 pct (10:23
a.m. ET)
BoFa Merrill Lynch initiated coverage on the organic
grocer's stock with an "underperform" rating, while at least
three other brokerages initiated coverage with a "neutral"
rating, TheFlyOnTheWall.com reported.
** DRYSHIPS INC, $3.12, up 1 pct (10.31 a.m. ET)
** GENCO SHIPPING AND TRADING LTD, $4.81, up 2 pct
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index climbed
for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday on higher activity on
bigger vessels. The overall index, which factors in the average
daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize,
rose 63 points, or 4.26 percent, to 1,541 points.
** MOLYCORP INC, $6.87, up 4 pct (1032 ET)
Shares of the U.S. rare earths company rose after a Chinese
official newspaper said China, the world's top producer and
exporter of rare earths, plans to buy 10,000 tonnes of rare
earths from local producers to add to stockpiles built up by the
country's State Reserves Bureau.
** PROSPECT GLOBAL RESOURCES INC, $5.18, up 19 pct
(10:11 a.m. ET)
The potash miner said in a regulatory filing that it had got
an extension for a $1.2 million debt payment due Tuesday. The
company said it had until Sept. 13 to make the payment and was
in discussions with the lender to revise the terms of the debt.
** INERGY MIDSTREAM LP, $22.20, down 6 pct (10:15
a.m. ET)
The oil and gas pipeline company said a public offering of
its 11 million units were priced at $22.50 each, a 4 percent
discount to the stock's Monday closing price of $23.32.
** REAL GOODS SOLAR INC, $2.15, up 10.3 pct (10:09
am ET)
The solar company expects to be EBITDA positive for the
second half of 2013 and post a profit in the fourth quarter, it
said in a regulatory filing. (r.reuters.com/mug92v)
The company has posted losses for six straight quarters.
** SOLARCITY CORP, $33.51, up 12 pct (11:05 a.m.
ET)
The solar company said it has joined with energy services
provider Direct Energy to create an investment fund capable of
financing up to $124 million in solar projects for Direct
Energy's commercial and industrial customers.
** JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO, $19.70, up 1.4 pct (9:38
a.m. ET)
The Chinese company said it would supply about 247 megawatt
peak of solar modules to a renewable energy company Acciona SA
for projects in South Africa and Australia.
** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $9.54, up 2 pct (9:40
a.m. ET)
The Chinese company said it would supply 96 megawatt of
solar panels for two projects in China.
** SUNEDISON INC, $8.02, up 2.6 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The solar company said it closed a $212.5 million financing
arrangement with IFC, a World Bank Group member, and the
Overseas Private Investment Corp, the U.S. government's
development finance institution, to build a 100 megawatt peak
plant in Chile.
** ALON USA ENERGY INC, $11.24, down 7 pct (10:16
a.m. ET)
The refiner said on Monday it plans to offer about $130
million of senior notes due 2018 and use the proceeds to repay
debt.
** NUSTAR ENERGY LP, $39.85, down 3 pct (10:22 a.m.
ET)
Simmons & Co cut its rating on the midstream company's stock
to "underweight" from "neutral", citing lower storage contract
renewal rates and continued weakness in the company's fuels
marketing business and asphalt joint venture.
** YANZHOU COAL MINING, $10.40, up 9 pct (10:26 a.m.
ET)
Analysts at Jefferies & Co said the rally in the stock was
probably caused by the coal miner's attempts to control share
price by pushing out short sellers. "Today's price surge was
exacerbated by stock lenders recalling shares ... We believe
share prices are unsustainable," the analysts said in a note to
clients.
** ENBRIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT LLC, $28.39, down 5
pct (10:23 a.m. ET)
The company said it expects to raise about $232 million from
an offering of about 8 million shares. The
company has 54.16 million shares outstanding, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
** CONAGRA FOODS INC, $31.75, down 5 pct (10:06 a.m.
ET)
The company estimated its first-quarter profit below
analysts' expectations due to weak sales in its consumer foods
business, which includes Chef Boyardee canned pasta, Hunt's
sauces and Slim Jim beef jerky.
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, $164.24, up 2.9 pct
(10:02 a.m. ET)
** VISA INC, $182.18, up 2 pct
** NIKE INC, $66.73, up 2 pct
** ALCOA INC, $8.07
** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $14.61, up 0.8 pct
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $22.16, down 0.8 pct
Goldman Sachs, Visa and Nike will replace Alcoa,
Bank of America and Hewlett-Packard as components of the Dow
Jones Industrial Average, effective Sept. 23.
** AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, $2.81, up 10 pct (10:01
a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said it has entered into a
collaboration with Biogen Idec to develop and
commercialize novel small molecules for the treatment of
Parkinson's disease. The collaboration includes funding by
Biogen.
** CHEMOCENTRYX INC, $6.47, down 21 pct (9:58 a.m.
ET)
The biopharmaceutical company said its experimental drug for
treating a diabetic kidney disease reduced the level of protein
in the urine. Interim data from a mid-stage trial of the drug,
CCX140, showed patients getting 5 mg doses for two weeks had a
12 percent reduction in urine protein levels.
High levels of protein in the urine is a sign of kidney damage.
Investment website SeekingAlpha.com said investors might
have been expecting a reduction of 20 percent or more.
** NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC, up 22 pct (10 a.m.
ET)
Medical device maker NanoString Technologies Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its
breast-cancer test, Prosigna, to assess the risk of the cancer
relapsing. Prosigna testing services are
expected to be available through qualified U.S. clinical
laboratories in the first quarter of 2014, the company said.
** MODEL N INC, $10.20, down 31 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)
The revenue management software maker forecast revenue for
the year ending September 2014 below analysts' estimates on
Monday. Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus and JP
Morgan cut their ratings on the stock on Tuesday.
Analysts at Stifel said the company did not clearly
articulate a plan to cut expenses. Raymond James analysts said a
return to revenue growth could be delayed well into 2015 unless
the company quickly improved sales execution.
** NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, $11.44, down 31 pct
(9:54 a.m. ET)
The company said on Monday that a lower dose of its
experimental drug to treat a rare movement disorder did not meet
the main goal of a mid-stage clinical study.
Cowen and Co cut its price target on the stock to $19 from $20
while MKM Partners cut its target to $13.50 from $17.00 and
Oppenheimer to $15 from $19.
** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, $38.25, down 10 pct (9:57
a.m. ET)
The teen apparel chain said in a regulatory filing on Monday
that percentage growth in its same-store net sales, including
online sales, was trending in the mid-single digit in the
current quarter. This forecast missed analysts' estimates.
Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant cut the price
target on the stock to $46 from $52, saying she expected the 9
percent growth of the second quarter to continue into this
quarter.
** CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC, $2.49, up 5 pct (9:56
a.m. ET)
Roth Capital Partners reinstated its "buy" rating on the
medical device maker's stock with a $10 price target, saying
positive data from the trials on Cytori's cell therapy for
chronic ischemic heart failure would boost its U.S. profile.
** MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD, $12.94, up 3 pct
(9:53 a.m. ET)
J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded the chipmaker's stock to
"overweight" from "neutral", saying the company's product
development and execution over the last 18 months has spurred
growth in its mobile/wireless and storage markets. The
brokerage, expecting the company to control costs, raised its
price target on the stock to $16 from $14.
** PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC, $48.47, up 3.3 pct (9:52
a.m. ET)
The security software maker on Monday reported
better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, citing a
rise in demand for its appliances and contributions from more
recurring subscription and maintenance services.
At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock.
** HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC, $22.14, down 10.5 pct
(9:51 a.m. ET)
The construction products supplier reported a wider
quarterly loss for the second quarter due to expenses associated
with debt restructuring. The company also forecast fiscal 2013
results below analysts' estimates.
** STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC, $24.19, down 3 pct
(9:50 a.m. ET)
The company, which finances and manages commercial mortgage
loans, said it was offering 25 million shares in an underwritten
public offering.
** L&L ENERGY INC, $3.06, up 5.5 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)
The coal miner's first-quarter profit more than doubled as
production was boosted by the acquisition of two mines in China
in November. Production rose 54 percent to 228,000 tons in the
quarter.
** FIVE BELOW INC, $47.12, up 15 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)
The specialty value retailer reported better-than-expected
results for the second quarter due to a 6.6 percent increase in
same-store sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings
and revenue forecast.
** PVH CORP, $126.17, down 4.4 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)
The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes gave a
third-quarter sales and profit forecast that was below analysts'
estimates. The company characterized the global environment as
"challenging".
** BLACKBERRY LTD, $11.01, down 4 pct (9:47 a.m.
ET)
The Canadian company's biggest shareholder has
approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging
a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is
still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a
source with direct knowledge of the situation.
** MICROSOFT CORP, $32.05, up 1 pct (9:47 a.m. ET)
At least three of the top 20 investors in the company want a
turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as chief executive.
They have urged the technology giant's board to consider Ford
Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally and Computer
Sciences Corp Chief Executive Mike Lawrie for the job,
several sources familiar with the matter said.
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.81, up 3 pct (9:41
a.m. ET)
The chipmaker, targeting new markets as personal computer
sales decline, unveiled chips designed to run slot machines,
factory robots, airport signs, medical equipment and other
devices.
** GULFPORT ENERGY CORP, $61.61, down 4 pct (10:05
a.m. ET)
The oil and gas producer cut its third-quarter production
forecast to 12,250-12,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) from 14,000-15,000 boepd, citing pipeline infrastructure
delays and higher-than-anticipated downtime.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)