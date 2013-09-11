(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

Sept 11 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES FLAT AFTER SIX-DAY RUN, OBAMA SPEECH

U.S. stock index futures were little changed, and the S&P 500 appeared set to pause after six straight days of gains, after President Obama pledged to explore Russia's diplomatic plan to remove chemical weapons from Syria. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2 point, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 7 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.5 points.

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $494.64, down 2.5 pct premarket

The new plastic-backed iPhone 5C will sell for 4,488 yuan ($730) in China, almost $200 more than the United States retail price of $549 and only 800 yuan ($130) less than its top-of-the-line sibling, the 5S. The pricing of what was expected to be a cheap model aimed at growth markets such as China and India has not only stumped investors, but also Apple aficionados in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

** HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Tuesday close $4.15, up 35 pct premarket

The oil and natural gas producer said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Pluspetrol Venezuela SA in a deal valued at about $373 million, including debt. Pluspetrol will retain Harvest's 32 percent interest in Petrodelta S.A., a joint venture between Harvest and Venezuela's state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA, after the deal closes.

** OVASCIENCE INC, Tuesday close $14.27, down 31 pct premarket

The developer of infertility treatments said it plans to suspend enrollment in a U.S. study testing its lead product after regulators sought an application for the product's approval.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Tuesday close $50.42

** THERAVANCE INC, Tuesday close $37.79, up 5.5 pct after market

A federal advisory panel recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline's new drug to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but suggested the company be required to conduct further safety studies once the drug is approved. GSK is developing the product with Theravance.

** COLDWATER CREEK INC, Tuesday close $2.74, down 19 pct after market

The women's apparel retailer's adjusted loss widened 18 percent in the second quarter as increased promotional activity pressured margins but failed to stimulate sales.

** OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC, Tuesday close $64.72, down 6 pct after market

The apparel retailer, known for its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands, reported second-quarter sales that missed analysts' estimates and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

** SYNNEX CORP, Tuesday close $47.97, up 9 pct after market

The hardware distributor will acquire IBM Corp's worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

** INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO, Tuesday close $49.27, up 1 pct after market

The company boosted its dividend 17 percent on Tuesday and announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback plan. The quarterly dividend is being raised to 35 cents from 30 cents, payable on Dec. 16 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15.

** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $45.91, up 1 pct after market

The company is expected to set the size of its multi-tranche bond deal at between $45 billion to $49 billion, market sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, making it the biggest corporate bond issue on record by some distance.

** US AIRWAYS GROUP, Tuesday close $18.12

US Airways defended its proposed merger with American Airlines on Tuesday, arguing that the deal would create $500 million in savings to consumers annually by building a stronger competitor to Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental .

** UNILIFE CORP, Tuesday close $3.10, up 2 pct after market

The maker of drug delivery systems reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter mainly due to lower expenses.

** BLACKBERRY LTD, Tuesday close $10.94

Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry cut several dozen jobs from its U.S. sales team on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are part of rolling job cuts that have been ongoing for several weeks.

** CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, Tuesday close $103.53

The company, which produced the most oil and natural gas in North Dakota's Bakken shale fields during the second quarter, expects 2014 production across its vast portfolio to rise at least 26 percent. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)