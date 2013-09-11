(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 11 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
FUTURES FLAT AFTER SIX-DAY RUN, OBAMA SPEECH
U.S. stock index futures were little changed, and the S&P
500 appeared set to pause after six straight days of gains,
after President Obama pledged to explore Russia's diplomatic
plan to remove chemical weapons from Syria. S&P 500 futures
slipped 0.2 point, Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 7 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.5
points.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $494.64, down 4 pct
premarket
The higher-than-expected price of Apple Inc's new
iPhone eased worries about gross margins, while arousing
concerns the company was not being aggressive enough in its
fight against Google Inc's market-dominating Android
operating system.
** HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Tuesday close
$4.15, up 35 pct premarket
The oil and natural gas producer said it was in exclusive
talks to sell itself to Argentina's Pluspetrol in a deal valued
at about $373 million including debt after struggling to fund
its exploration activities.
** OVASCIENCE INC, Tuesday close $14.27, down 31
pct premarket
The developer of infertility treatments said it plans to
suspend enrollment in a U.S. study testing its lead product
after regulators sought an application for the product's
approval.
** SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, Tuesday close $56.64, up 4
pct after market
Los Angeles investment firm Baker Street Capital, one of the
U.S. retailer's biggest shareholders, said in a research note
that at least $7.3 billion of value lies at the company's top
350 owned stores and 50 leased locations, the New York Post
reported on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/nen92v)
** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Tuesday close $50.42
** THERAVANCE INC, Tuesday close $37.79, up 4 pct
premarket
A federal advisory panel recommended approval of
GlaxoSmithKline's new drug to treat chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD), but suggested the company be required
to conduct further safety studies once the drug is approved. GSK
is developing the product with Theravance.
** CHIMERIX INC, Tuesday close $19.03, down 1 pct
premarket
The company said its experimental lung infection drug failed
to show improvement in a mid-stage study. Brincidofovir was
being tested on 48 cancer patients who had a type of viral
infection after undergoing a blood cell
transplant.
** COLDWATER CREEK INC, Tuesday close $2.74, down
19 pct after market
The women's apparel retailer's adjusted loss widened 18
percent in the second quarter as increased promotional activity
pressured margins but failed to stimulate sales.
** OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC, Tuesday close $64.72, down
6 pct after market
The apparel retailer, known for its Tommy Bahama and Lilly
Pulitzer brands, reported second-quarter sales that missed
analysts' estimates and cut its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.
** SYNNEX CORP, Tuesday close $47.97, up 9 pct after
market
The hardware distributor will acquire IBM Corp's
worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations
for $505 million.
** INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO, Tuesday close $49.27, up 1
pct after market
The company boosted its dividend 17 percent on Tuesday and
announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback plan. The quarterly
dividend is being raised to 35 cents from 30 cents, payable on
Dec. 16 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15.
** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $45.91,
up 1 pct after market
The company is expected to set the size of its multi-tranche
bond deal at between $45 billion to $49 billion, market sources
close to the deal said on Tuesday, making it the biggest
corporate bond issue on record by some distance.
** US AIRWAYS GROUP, Tuesday close $18.12
US Airways defended its proposed merger with American
Airlines on Tuesday, arguing that the deal would create $500
million in savings to consumers annually by building a stronger
competitor to Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental
.
** UNILIFE CORP, Tuesday close $3.10, up 2 pct
after market
The maker of drug delivery systems reported a smaller loss
for the fourth quarter mainly due to lower expenses.
** BLACKBERRY LTD, Tuesday close $10.94
Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry cut several dozen
jobs from its U.S. sales team on Monday, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs
are part of rolling job cuts that have been ongoing for several
weeks.
** CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, Tuesday close $103.53
The company, which produced the most oil and natural gas in
North Dakota's Bakken shale fields during the second quarter,
expects 2014 production across its vast portfolio to rise at
least 26 percent.
** BRISTOW GROUP INC, Tuesday close $69.12
The company, which provides helicopter services to the oil
and gas industry, said it won several multi-year contracts to
provide 15 helicopters, which are expected to generate up to
$850 million in revenue.
** YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO, Tuesday close
$5.89
The China-based solar panel maker said it would supply about
28 megawatt of solar panels to a Chinese utility.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)