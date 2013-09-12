(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
FUTURES EDGE LOWER AFTER 7-DAY RUN; DATA ON TAP
U.S. stock index futures slipped, indicating the S&P 500 may
snap a seven-day winning streak ahead of labor market data that
may influence investor opinion on the possibility the Federal
Reserve may soon begin to trim its stimulus measures. S&P 500
futures were down 1.1 points, Dow Jones industrial
average futures were down 6 points, and Nasdaq 100
futures were up 1.5 points.
** ARCH COAL INC, Wednesday close $5.11
** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close
$6.65
** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, Wednesday close $2.30
** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, Wednesday close $18.69
** WALTER ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $15.32
China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air
pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close
polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said
implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.
** REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC, Wednesday close $48.21
** LORILLARD INC, Wednesday close $44.08
** ALTRIA GROUP INC, Wednesday close $35.41
U.S. cigarette makers lost a bid to reduce payments to nine
states that were part of a landmark 1998 tobacco settlement, an
arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday.
** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close
$79.81, up 3 pct after market
** AMETEK INC, Wednesday close $44.43, up 1.3 pct
after market
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Wednesday close
$3.82, down 1.3 pct after market
** SAIC Inc, Wednesday close $14.77
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex
Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices
and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.
** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $45.04, up 1 pct
premarket
Shares of Facebook rose more than 3 percent to a new high on
Wednesday, valuing the world's No. 1 social network at $106
billion, as investors focused on its recent mobile advertising
advances and the potential to expand ad revenue into new areas.
** SANOFI SA, Wednesday close $49.21, down 2 pct
premarket
The French drugmaker said it would withdraw its U.S.
application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide to wait for
results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient study. The
decision will delay the drug's launch in the world's biggest
market.
** VERA BRADLEY INC, Wednesday close $19.45, down 9
pct after market
The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast
third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects
its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional
activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and
revenue forecasts.
** PANDORA MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $21.38, up 5 pct
after market
The online streaming music company named former Microsoft
Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews
as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54,
replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving
Pandora.
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Wednesday close $38.77, down
14 pct after market
The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the
second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast,
citing difficult macro trends in the apparel industry.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN, Wednesday close $126.57
The U.S. defence company is looking to make more technology
acquisitions in Britain and Australia after buying UK technology
firm Amor Group. Lockheed's IT division, one of the biggest
players in the U.S. cyber market where it provides services to
the military and intelligence services, announced the Amor deal
late on Wednesday and said there would be more to come.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Wednesday close $53.26
The biggest U.S.-based bank may settle probes by U.S.
regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and
sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a
person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan had previously
disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product
investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified
by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for
months but have heated up recently.
** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday close $110.43
A company executive said the pay TV operator lost
subscribers during a month-long blackout of CBS Corp in
three major markets, while the broadcast network's CEO said it
suffered no financial harm from rate dispute.
** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Wednesday close $89.23
The company is voluntarily recalling one lot of
schizophrenia drug Risperdal Consta after discovering mold
during a routine testing process, a company spokeswoman said,
the latest in a string of recalls over the past two years.
** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, Wednesday close $43.26
The drugmaker's immunotherapy drug Yervoy failed to
significantly prolong survival among patients with advanced
prostate cancer who had previously received chemotherapy,
according to limited data from the first late-stage study of the
drug for the condition.
