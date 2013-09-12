(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
FUTURES EDGE LOWER AFTER 7-DAY RUN; DATA ON TAP
U.S. stock index futures slipped, indicating the S&P 500 may
snap a seven-day winning streak ahead of labor market data that
may influence investor opinion on the possibility the Federal
Reserve may soon begin to trim its stimulus measures. S&P 500
futures were down 1.1 points, Dow Jones industrial
average futures were down 6 points, and Nasdaq 100
futures were up 1.5 points.
** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $45.04, up 1 pct
premarket
Shares of Facebook rose more than 3 percent to a new high on
Wednesday, valuing the world's No. 1 social network at $106
billion, as investors focused on its recent mobile advertising
advances and the potential to expand ad revenue into new areas.
** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close
$79.81, up 3 pct after market
** AMETEK INC, Wednesday close $44.43, up 1.3 pct
after market
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Wednesday close
$3.82, down 1.3 pct after market
** SAIC Inc, Wednesday close $14.77
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex
Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices
and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.
** SANOFI SA, Wednesday close $49.21, down 2 pct
premarket
The French drugmaker said it would withdraw its U.S.
application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide to wait for
results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient study. The
decision will delay the drug's launch in the world's biggest
market.
** EXTREME NETWORKS INC, Wednesday close $4.03, up
10 pct premarket
The network-gear maker said it would buy privately held
wired and wireless network hardware and software company
Enterasys Networks Inc for $180 million in cash. Extreme
Networks expects the deal to add to earnings immediately.
** ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD, Wednesday close
$38.72, up 4 pct premarket
The world's second-biggest cruise operator more than doubled
its dividend to 25 cents per share for the third quarter from 12
cents per share in the preceding quarter.
** ARCH COAL INC, Wednesday close $5.11
** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close
$6.65
** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, Wednesday close $2.30
** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, Wednesday close $18.69
** WALTER ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $15.32
China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air
pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close
polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said
implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.
** CLIFF NATURAL RESOURCES, Wednesday close $23.64,
down 1.6 pct premarket
Miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc CLF.N has lost a key land
dispute at a Canadian tribunal that could cause more problems
for its already troubled Black Thor chromite project in northern
Ontario's mineral-rich Ring of Fire.
** HALCON RESOURCES CORP, Wednesday close $4.93, up
2.4 pct premarket
The oil and gas company said it would sell some non-core
assets in the United States for about $302 million. The company
said the assets produce about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent
per day.
** GLU MOBILE INC, Wednesday close $2.41, down 6.6
pct after market
The mobile game maker reaffirmed its forecast for the third
quarter, which were largely below analysts' expectations. The
company had forecast an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 11 cents on
revenue of $19.6 million to $21 million. Analysts were expecting
a loss of 10 cents on revenue of $20.3 million.
** VERA BRADLEY INC, Wednesday close $19.45, down 9
pct after market
The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast
third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects
its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional
activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and
revenue forecasts.
** REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC, Wednesday close $48.21
** LORILLARD INC, Wednesday close $44.08
** ALTRIA GROUP INC, Wednesday close $35.41
U.S. cigarette makers lost a bid to reduce payments to nine
states that were part of a landmark 1998 tobacco settlement, an
arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday.
** JINKO SOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, Wednesday close
$18.62
The solar panel maker said it was aiming to expand its
grid-linked projects to 200 megwatt (MW) by the end of the year.
The company expects to ramp that up to 500 MW by the end of
2014, generating about 590 million yuan ($96.43 million) in
revenue.
** PANDORA MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $21.38, up 5 pct
after market
The online streaming music company named former Microsoft
Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews
as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54,
replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving
Pandora.
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Wednesday close $38.77, down
14 pct after market
The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the
second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast,
citing difficult macro trends in the apparel industry.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN, Wednesday close $126.57
The U.S. defence company is looking to make more technology
acquisitions in Britain and Australia after buying UK technology
firm Amor Group. Lockheed's IT division, one of the biggest
players in the U.S. cyber market where it provides services to
the military and intelligence services, announced the Amor deal
late on Wednesday and said there would be more to come.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Wednesday close $53.26
The biggest U.S.-based bank may settle probes by U.S.
regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and
sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a
person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan had previously
disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product
investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified
by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for
months but have heated up recently.
** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday close $110.43
A company executive said the pay TV operator lost
subscribers during a month-long blackout of CBS Corp in
three major markets, while the broadcast network's CEO said it
suffered no financial harm from rate dispute.
** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Wednesday close $89.23
The company is voluntarily recalling one lot of
schizophrenia drug Risperdal Consta after discovering mold
during a routine testing process, a company spokeswoman said,
the latest in a string of recalls over the past two years.
** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, Wednesday close $43.26
The drugmaker's immunotherapy drug Yervoy failed to
significantly prolong survival among patients with advanced
prostate cancer who had previously received chemotherapy,
according to limited data from the first late-stage study of the
drug for the condition.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)