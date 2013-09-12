(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
FUTURES FLAT BEFORE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT
U.S. stock index futures were little changed after a
seven-days straight rise by stocks and before a jobless claims
report which could influence investors' bets about the Federal
Reserve's stimulus policy. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3
points, Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
** OCLARO INC, $1.54, up 45 pct (09:33 a.m. ET)
The optical components maker, which has a market
capitalization of about $98 million, said it sold its Zurich,
Switzerland-based semiconductor laser business to II-VI Inc
for about $115 million and its optical amplifier and
micro-optics business for $88 million.
** NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, $11.97, up 17 pct (9:48
a.m. ET)
The company, which provides software and IT services for
financial, automotive leasing and healthcare industries, posted
fourth-quarter results way ahead of Wall Street estimates as
demand rose for its services. The company said its average deal
size is increasing.
** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $81.63, up 2 pct
(9:49 a.m. ET)
** AMETEK INC, $45.70, up 3 pct
** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.77, down 1 pct
** SAIC INC, $14.55, down 1 pct
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex
Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices
and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $64.51, down 6.5 pct
(9:48 a.m. ET)
The retailer , recovering from a setback after its
see-through yoga pants were recalled earlier this year, trimmed
its forecast. For the 2013 full fiscal year, the company expects
net revenue in the range of $1.625 billion to $1.635 billion,
down from $1.645 billion to $1.665 billion previously
forecast.
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, $35.55, down 8 pct (9:46 a.m.
ET)
The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the
second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast,
citing difficult trends in the apparel industry.
** ROSETTA GENOMICS LTD, $3.50, up 8 pct (9:35 a.m.
ET)
The molecular diagnostics company said it received a patent
allowance in the United States for its method of determining the
risk of a blood pressure-related complication in pregnant women
and the development of a treatment based on the expression of
certain genes.
** EXTREME NETWORKS INC, $4.46, up 11 pct (9:45
a.m. ET)
The network-gear maker said it would buy privately held
wired and wireless network hardware and software company
Enterasys Networks Inc for $180 million in cash. Extreme
Networks expects the deal to add to earnings immediately.
** COLUMBIA LABORATORIES INC, down 12 pct, $7.32
(9:37 a.m. ET)
The drugmaker said it will buy privately held Molecular
Profiles Ltd for about $25 million to gain access to the UK
company's clinical manufacturing services. Columbia Labs said
the deal will immediately add to its earnings.
** STERLING FINANCIAL CORP, $28.43, up 7 pct (9:54
a.m. ET)
** UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP, $16.27, down 4 pct
Umpqua has agreed to buy private equity-backed Sterling
Financial in a $2 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies
said on Wednesday.
** PANDORA MEDIA INC, $23.43, up 9 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The online streaming music company named former Microsoft
Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews
as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54,
replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving
Pandora.
** SYNTA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP, $6.99, up 4 pct
(9:44 a.m. ET)
The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
granted fast-track status to its lead experimental drug
ganetespib as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.
A fast-track designation expedites regulatory
review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill
unmet medical needs.
** DOMINION RESOURCES INC $60.95, up 4 pct (9:44 a.m.
ET)
The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized natural gas
exports from a fourth U.S. facility -- Dominion Resource's Cove
Point terminal on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay -- unexpectedly
accelerating a review process that would-be gas exporters and
their allies in Congress had criticized as too slow.
** WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD, $14.77, down 6 pct
(9:43 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Raymond James downgraded the oilfield services
company's stock to "market perform" from "outperform", citing
its "overly optimistic" full-year forecast and the management
uncertainty following the departure of Chief Financial Officer
John Briscoe.
** ARCH COAL INC, $5.01, down 2 pct (9:41 a.m. ET)
** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $6.52, down 2 pct
** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, $2.21, down 4 pct
** WALTER ENERGY INC, $14.88, down 3 pct
The Obama administration plans to block the construction of
new coal-fired power plants unless they are built with novel and
expensive technology to capture greenhouse gases, the Wall
Street Journal reported. (link.reuters.com/kyr92v)
China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air
pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close
polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said
implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.
** CLIFF NATURAL RESOURCES, $22.71, down 4 pct (9:40
a.m. ET)
The miner has lost a key land dispute at a Canadian tribunal
that could cause more problems for its already troubled Black
Thor chromite project in northern Ontario's mineral-rich Ring of
Fire.
** VERA BRADLEY INC, $19.82, down 2 pct (9:47 a.m.
ET)
The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast
third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects
its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional
activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and
revenue forecasts.
** GLU MOBILE INC, $2.26, down 6 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)
The mobile game maker reaffirmed its forecast for the third
quarter, which were largely below analysts' expectations. The
company had forecast an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 11 cents on
revenue of $19.6 million to $21 million. Analysts were expecting
a loss of 10 cents on revenue of $20.3 million.
** ZYNGA INC, $3.11, up 4 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Evercore Partners upgraded the game publisher's
stock to "equal weight" from "underweight" as it expects Zynga
to launch a game to compete with King's "Candy Crush Saga".
** HALCON RESOURCES CORP, $5.03, up 2 pct (9:39 a.m.
ET)
The oil and gas company said it would sell some non-core
assets in the United States for about $302 million. The company
said the assets produce about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent
per day.
