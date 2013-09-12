(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

FUTURES FLAT BEFORE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT

U.S. stock index futures were little changed after a seven-days straight rise by stocks and before a jobless claims report which could influence investors' bets about the Federal Reserve's stimulus policy. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.

** OCLARO INC, $1.54, up 45 pct (09:33 a.m. ET)

The optical components maker, which has a market capitalization of about $98 million, said it sold its Zurich, Switzerland-based semiconductor laser business to II-VI Inc for about $115 million and its optical amplifier and micro-optics business for $88 million.

** NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, $11.97, up 17 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The company, which provides software and IT services for financial, automotive leasing and healthcare industries, posted fourth-quarter results way ahead of Wall Street estimates as demand rose for its services. The company said its average deal size is increasing.

** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $81.63, up 2 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)

** AMETEK INC, $45.70, up 3 pct

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.77, down 1 pct

** SAIC INC, $14.55, down 1 pct

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.

** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $64.51, down 6.5 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The retailer , recovering from a setback after its see-through yoga pants were recalled earlier this year, trimmed its forecast. For the 2013 full fiscal year, the company expects net revenue in the range of $1.625 billion to $1.635 billion, down from $1.645 billion to $1.665 billion previously forecast.

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, $35.55, down 8 pct (9:46 a.m. ET)

The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing difficult trends in the apparel industry.

** ROSETTA GENOMICS LTD, $3.50, up 8 pct (9:35 a.m. ET)

The molecular diagnostics company said it received a patent allowance in the United States for its method of determining the risk of a blood pressure-related complication in pregnant women and the development of a treatment based on the expression of certain genes.

** EXTREME NETWORKS INC, $4.46, up 11 pct (9:45 a.m. ET)

The network-gear maker said it would buy privately held wired and wireless network hardware and software company Enterasys Networks Inc for $180 million in cash. Extreme Networks expects the deal to add to earnings immediately.

** COLUMBIA LABORATORIES INC, down 12 pct, $7.32 (9:37 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said it will buy privately held Molecular Profiles Ltd for about $25 million to gain access to the UK company's clinical manufacturing services. Columbia Labs said the deal will immediately add to its earnings.

** STERLING FINANCIAL CORP, $28.43, up 7 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

** UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP, $16.27, down 4 pct

Umpqua has agreed to buy private equity-backed Sterling Financial in a $2 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

** PANDORA MEDIA INC, $23.43, up 9 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)

The online streaming music company named former Microsoft Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54, replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving Pandora.

** SYNTA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP, $6.99, up 4 pct (9:44 a.m. ET)

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track status to its lead experimental drug ganetespib as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. A fast-track designation expedites regulatory review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.

** DOMINION RESOURCES INC $60.95, up 4 pct (9:44 a.m. ET)

The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized natural gas exports from a fourth U.S. facility -- Dominion Resource's Cove Point terminal on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay -- unexpectedly accelerating a review process that would-be gas exporters and their allies in Congress had criticized as too slow.

** WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD, $14.77, down 6 pct (9:43 a.m. ET)

Brokerage Raymond James downgraded the oilfield services company's stock to "market perform" from "outperform", citing its "overly optimistic" full-year forecast and the management uncertainty following the departure of Chief Financial Officer John Briscoe.

** ARCH COAL INC, $5.01, down 2 pct (9:41 a.m. ET)

** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $6.52, down 2 pct

** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, $2.21, down 4 pct

** WALTER ENERGY INC, $14.88, down 3 pct

The Obama administration plans to block the construction of new coal-fired power plants unless they are built with novel and expensive technology to capture greenhouse gases, the Wall Street Journal reported. (link.reuters.com/kyr92v)

China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.

** CLIFF NATURAL RESOURCES, $22.71, down 4 pct (9:40 a.m. ET)

The miner has lost a key land dispute at a Canadian tribunal that could cause more problems for its already troubled Black Thor chromite project in northern Ontario's mineral-rich Ring of Fire.

** VERA BRADLEY INC, $19.82, down 2 pct (9:47 a.m. ET)

The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

** GLU MOBILE INC, $2.26, down 6 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)

The mobile game maker reaffirmed its forecast for the third quarter, which were largely below analysts' expectations. The company had forecast an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 11 cents on revenue of $19.6 million to $21 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 10 cents on revenue of $20.3 million.

** ZYNGA INC, $3.11, up 4 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)

Brokerage Evercore Partners upgraded the game publisher's stock to "equal weight" from "underweight" as it expects Zynga to launch a game to compete with King's "Candy Crush Saga".

** HALCON RESOURCES CORP, $5.03, up 2 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)

The oil and gas company said it would sell some non-core assets in the United States for about $302 million. The company said the assets produce about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)