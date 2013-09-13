(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 13 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
FUTURES LITTLE CHANGED AHEAD OF DATA FLURRY
U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of data
on retail sales data. S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points,
Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, and
Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.
** FACEBOOK INC, Thursday close $44.75, up 1 pct
premarket
The social networking site is testing videos that play
automatically on mobile versions of its service, setting the
stage to turn the 1.15 billion-member social network into an
attractive venue for lucrative, television-like video ads.
** INTEL CORP, Thursday close $22.63, up 2 pct
premarket
Jefferies and Co upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "buy"
from "hold", saying the company was focusing on making
microprocessors that are lower power, higher performance and
cheaper than those offered by competitors. "This new focus
should translate to share gains in sub-$500 tablets, 2-in-1 PCs
and handsets," analysts said in a note. The brokerage raised its
price target on the stock to $30 from $27.
** SINA CORP, Thursday close $84.99, up 3 pct
premarket
Shares of the company, which operates China's Weibo
microblogging website, rose after Twitter announced its IPO on
Thursday.
** SANGAMO BIOSCIENCES INC, Thursday close $10.50,
up 5 pct premarket
The drugmaker said its experimental HIV drug controlled the
fatal virus at or below the limit of detection in a mid-stage
study. Results of the drug, SB-728-T, were presented at the
Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and
Chemotherapy.
** PACTERA TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD, Thursday
close $6.78, down 1 pct premarket
China's largest technology outsourcing firm received a
reduced offer from a group led by Blackstone Group LP to
be taken private for about $600 million in cash.
** ULTA BEAUTY, Thursday close $100.16, up 14 pct
premarket
The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in
second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and
growth in its e-commerce business.
** STRATASYS LTD, Thursday close $97.79, down 5 pct
premarket
The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common
shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its
shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
** SAFEWAY INC, Thursday close $26.59, up 3 pct
premarket
Credit Suisse upgraded the supermarket operator's stock to
"outperform" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** ANALOGIC CORP, Thursday close $79.72, up 3 after
market
The biotechnology company reported a 10 percent rise in
fourth-quarter revenue, helped by a surge in sales in the
medical imaging business, and said it expects upper single digit
revenue growth in full year ending July 31, 2014.
** MARKETO INC, Thursday close $36.66, down 2 pct
premarket
The enterprise software company priced the follow-on public
offering of 6 million shares at $35.50 each, a discount to their
closing price on Thursday. The company had about 37 million
shares as of Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, Thursday close $59.97,
up 4 pct after market
The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods
reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on
Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts' estimates.
** PVR PARTNERS LP, $24.11, down 4 pct after market
The natural gas and coal company said on Thursday it was
offering 5.5 million common units to repay a portion of its
outstanding debt.
** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Thursday close $38.02,
down 2 pct after market
The chipmaker said on Thursday that it would offer 25
million common shares in a secondary offering.
** VODAFONE GROUP PLC , Thursday close $33.40
Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland
for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for
Germany's largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on
Thursday.
** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Thursday close $47.35
Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co.
and BlackRock Inc bought about $13 billion of the debt
Verizon Communications sold in its record $49 billion bond
offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** MICROSOFT CORP, Thursday close $32.69
The software giant is laying off dozens of contract and
freelance writers from its MSN news and entertainment portal as
it seeks to reshape itself as a devices and services company. A
company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to
specify the number or comment further. A person familiar with
the situation said the cuts could affect more than 100 people.
** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, Thursday close $0.37, down
19 pct premarket
The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more
trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers
recommended against its approval.
** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, Thursday close
$26.87
Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company's stock to
"outperform" from "market perform" after the company acquired
Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers
Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash.
