Sept 19 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Thursday:
WALL ST LITTLE CHANGED WITH DOW, S&P NEAR RECORD LEVELS
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors
took a breather after a rally that took the S&P 500 and the Dow
Jones industrial average to record levels in the wake of a
surprise decision by the Federal Reserve to maintain its
stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.76
points, or 0.04 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.19 points, or 0.07 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite
Index was up 4.45 points, or 0.12 percent.
** RITE AID CORP, $4.35, up 17 pct (9:42 a.m. ET)
The third-largest U.S. drugstore chain raised its fiscal
2014 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly results, boosted by sales of higher-margin generic
drugs.
** AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC, $52.68, up 7 pct (9:53
a.m. ET)
The company said it will spin off its electronic measurement
businesses into a public company that will cater to aerospace
and defence and communication companies by the end of next year.
** CONAGRA FOODS INC, $31.22, down 2.5 pct (09:52
a.m. ET)
The maker of Hunt's ketchup and Chef Boyardee pastas
forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates, hurt by
weak sales of consumer foods, its biggest business.
** METROCORP BANCSHARES INC, $13.90, up 28 pct
(10:44 a.m. ET)
** EAST WEST BANCORP INC, $30.36 (10:45 a.m. ET)
East West Bancorp said on Wednesday that it will acquire
MetroCorp for about $273 million to enter the Dallas market and
expand its footprint in San Diego.
** GENTIVA HEALTH SERVICES INC, $12.20, up 9.5 pct
(10:14 a.m. ET)
The healthcare provider said it will buy the home health,
hospice and community care businesses of privately held Harden
Healthcare Services for about $409 million as it braces for
continued cuts in reimbursements for its services.
** BPZ RESOURCES INC, $2.06, down 14 pct (10:15 a.m.
ET)
The U.S. oil and gas producer on Thursday priced an offering
of about $125 million of its convertible senior notes due in
2017. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and fund
exploration, among other activities, the company said.
** TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC, $17.77, up 3
pct (9:41 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Macquarie Equities Research raised its price
target on the stock to $25 from $23 after the video game
publisher racked up $800 million in first-day sales of Grand
Theft Auto V, the fifth installment of the lucrative franchise
that went on sale across the globe on Tuesday.
Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter in the opening line of his
note said "Bottom Line - Wow! (and that is an understatement)."
** BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $79.90, up 3 pct
(9:40 a.m. ET)
Roche Holding AG could buy the maker of drugs for
rare diseases for about $95 to $105 per share in a deal valued
at about $15 billion, media reports said, quoting
dealreporter.com. UBS AG will lend $5 billion to Roche
for the takeover, the reports quoted dealreporter.com as saying.
** TRANSCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $3.72, up 3 pct
(9:39 a.m. ET)
Drugmaker Retrophin Inc said it offered to buy the
rest of Transcept Pharmaceuticals shares it does not already own
for $4 per share, valuing Transcept at about $75 million.
Retrophin's offer represents an 11 percent premium to
Transcept's closing share price of $3.59 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
** SUNSHINE HEART INC, $10.9, down 4 pct (11:21 a.m.
ET)
The heart device developer's offering of 3.8 million shares
was priced at $10.50 per share, 7 percent below its Wednesday
close of $11.35.
** ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC, $6.09, up 5.7 pct
(11:11 a.m. ET)
Raymond James analysts upgraded the diagnostics company's
rating to "outperform" from "market perform", saying that the
demand for the company's Oragene oral kit to collect and
preserve DNA from saliva will continue to increase in the
genomics market.
OraSure's hepatitus C test will also enjoy increasing demand
next year as a number of drugmakers expect approval for
hepatitis C drugs next year and overall awareness is also
expected to increase, the analysts said in a note.
** MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD, $16.20, down 3 pct (11:04
a.m. ET)
The medical device maker filed for a secondary offering of
up to $46 million of its American Depositary Shares with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each ADS represents two
of the company's ordinary shares, Mazor said in a regulatory
filing. (link.reuters.com/cuf33v)
** PIER 1 IMPORTS, $21.30, down 10 pct (9:39 a.m.
ET)
The furniture retailer reported a second-quarter profit that
missed Wall Street estimates by 2 cents, hurt by lower customer
traffic.
"Our marketing initiatives did not include appropriate
messaging around clearance and promotional activity in our
stores, or customer acquisition generally, which contributed to
lower than expected store traffic," said Chief Executive Alex
Smith in a statement.
** APOLLO RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE INC, $15.63, down
4.2 pct (10:40 a.m. ET)
** JAVELIN MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP, $12.62, down
4.5 pct (10:40 a.m. ET)
Apollo slashed its dividend for the third quarter to 40
cents per share from 70 cents per share.
The 43 percent cut in the dividend rate follows a similar
move by mortgage REIT Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp, which
cut its monthly dividend to 15 cents per share from 23 cents per
share for the fourth quarter.
** ALLIANZGI INTERNATIONAL & PREMIUM STRATEGY FUND,
$10.72, up 8 pct (10:15 a.m. ET)
The fund's shares spiked after its board of trustees
approved a plan of liquidation and termination for the fund. The
liquidation plan is expected to take effect on or about October
16, 2013, the fund said on Wednesday.
** APPROACH RESOURCES INC $25.56, up 5 pct (9:38
a.m. ET)
The oil and gas producer said it would sell an oil pipeline
system in southern Midland basin, Texas for $210 million to
privately held JP Energy Development LP, partly to strengthen
Approach Resources' liquidity.
** GROUPON INC, $12.25, up 6 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
Brokerage Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the online coupon
company's stock to "buy" from "hold" as it sees strength in
Groupon's core business in the U.S, and stability in key
European markets. Analyst Rohan Jordan believes continued shift
of usage toward app-based e-commerce should also work in the
company's favor.
** DRYSHIPS INC, $3.49, up 6 pct (10:00 a.m. ET)
** PARAGON SHIPPING INC, $7.06, up 6 pct
** EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC, $5.59, up 4 pct
** DIANA SHIPPING INC, $12.33, up 2 pct
** GENCO SHIPPING AND TRADING LTD, $4.04, up 2 pct
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore,
cement, grain, coal and fertilzer, was up about 2 percent on
Thursday.
In recent weeks, rates for capesize ships have spiked to
their highest levels since December 2011, helped by Chinese
demand for iron ore, a key ingredient in making steel.
** PROSPECT GLOBAL RESOURCES, $5.21, up 40 pct
(10:15 a.m. ET)
The potash miner received a letter from Chinese fertilizer
company Sichuan Chemical Industry Holding Co Ltd, indicating an
interest to invest up to $20 million for the development of
Prospect's Holbrook mine in Arizona, which is estimated to have
the largest potash reserves in the United States.
Prospect also said it plans to complete a feasibility study
for the mine by the third quarter of 2014.
** KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC, $6.11, up 12 pct
(9:36 a.m. ET)
The maker of electric vehicles said the Chinese government
unveiled a subsidy policy for pure electric vehicles, plug-in
hybrid electric vehicles and fuel-cell battery vehicles. The
policy would be beneficial to a variety of Kandi's pure electric
vehicle projects in the country, chief executive Xiaoming Hu
said.
** ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC, $5.92, up 6 pct (9:47
a.m. ET)
The medical device company entered into a deal with a unit
of Swiss company Roche Holding AG allowing it to use
Organovo's three dimensional human tissue printing technology in
studying the effects of chemicals in living organisms.
The agreement was with Hoffmann La Roche and financial
details of the deal were not disclosed. (link.reuters.com/xeg33v)
** STEELCASE INC, $14.73, down 6 pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The office furniture maker reported second-quarter results
below analysts' expectations, mainly hurt by the economic crisis
in Western Europe. The company said the Europe, Middle East, and
Africa (EMEA) region underperformed even as the Americas region
contributed a strong operating margin.
** FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL NV, $29.86, up 4 pct (10:33
a.m. ET)
Brokerage Howard Weil Inc started its coverage of the oil
services company with an "outperform" rating and target price of
$34, citing a rise in revenue, and said the company was expected
to do well due to increased offshore and deepwater drilling
activity.
Morgan Stanley started its coverage of Frank's with an
"equal weight" rating, while Credit Suisse began with an
"outperform" rating, according to theflyonthewall.com.
** TESLA MOTORS INC, $174.11, up 5 pct (10.17 a.m.
ET)
Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock of the
electric cars maker to $200 from $160. Deutsche Bank said it
expects Tesla to modestly outperform third-quarter margin
expectations as demand has continued to grow in the U.S. and
Europe and production rate at its factory has continued to rise.
** ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS, $34.18, up 8 pct (9:35
a.m. ET)
The drugmaker said follow-up preliminary data from an
early-stage trial on its experimental drug to treat a rare
genetic neuromuscular disease showed improvements in muscle
function tests in children.
Children with spinal muscular atrophy who received the two
highest doses of the drug (6 mg and 9 mg) continued to show
improvements in muscle function tests up to 14 months after a
single injection of the drug codenamed ISIS-SMNRx.
Children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy often never
achieve the simplest motor milestones like walking, crawling, or
sitting up.
** MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, $56.09, up 4 pct
(10:44 a.m. ET)
** ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, $62.09, up 3 pct
(10:44 a.m. ET)
** PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LTD, $53.09, up 4
pct (10:45 a.m. ET)
Shares of all companies with Master Limited Partnerships
(MLPs) continued to rally after U.S. Federal Reserve decided on
Wednesday to continue to buy $85 billion in bonds every month.
"Generally speaking that means a lower cost of capital for
all MLPs," Raymond James analyst Darren Horowitz said.
Energy companies create MLPs to rely on easy access to
capital markets to fund growth. They are typically made up of
assets including pipelines, gas processing plants or long-lived
oil and gas fields that generate steady cash flows.
** DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP, $16.50, up 8 pct (10:50 a.m.
ET)
The China-based polysilicon maker signed long-term contracts
with three Chinese wafer manufacturers for monthly supplies from
September 2013 to December 2014.
** PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST, $16.72, down 7 pct
(9:35 a.m. ET)
The statutory trust formed by oil and gas producer Pacific
Coast Energy Co LP (PCEC) said on Wednesday it would offer 13.5
million trust units in an underwritten public offering in PCEC's
bid to repay a portion of its debt.
** APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC, $27.74, down 6 pct (9:34
a.m. ET)
The maker of glass products reported second-quarter earnings
lower than analysts' estimates. The company also raised its
full-year earnings forecast to between 93 cents and $1 per share
from 90 cents to $1 per share. Analysts on average expect
earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
** INVENSENSE INC, $17.17, down 4.6 pct (10:49 a.m.
ET)
Research firm OTR Global said the chipmaker may be running
out of supply of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors
for the iPhone due to design and production issues, according to
theflyonthewall.com. (link.reuters.com/nyg33v)
The chipmaker's sensors are widely expected to be
incorporated in Apple's new iPhone lineup, including
the iPhone 5S and 5C. (link.reuters.com/kyg33v)
** ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, $4.20, down 4 pct (9:34
a.m. ET)
The real estate investment trust announced a monthly cash
dividend of 5 cents per share for the October-December period,
about 29 percent lower than the 7 cents per share it had
announced for the July-September period.
** SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC, $38.17, down 3
pct (9:34 a.m. ET)
The company, which makes software for financial service
providers, said on Wednesday that investment funds affiliated
with The Carlyle Group made a public offering of about 7.5
million shares of SS&C's common stock.
** FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP, $10.10, down 4 pct
(9:33 a.m. ET)
The investment company said that it had started a public
offering of 15 million shares of its common stock. Net proceeds
from the offering would be used to repay debt, Fifth Street
said.
** GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC, $8.39, up 11 pct
(9:33 a.m. ET)
Brokerage UBS Investment Research raised its rating on the
solar and LED equipment maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral",
according to theflyonthewall.com.
** POPULAR INC, $27.44, down 5.6 pct (10:07 a.m.
ET)
Shares of Puerto Rico's largest bank fell on Thursday after
Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock to "underweight"
from "equal weight", citing a weakening Puerto Rican economy.
Morgan Stanley analysts led by Ken Zerbe also cut their price
target on the stock to $25 from $32.
** MICROSEMI CORP, $25.31, down 4 pct (10:07 a.m.
ET)
Brokerage Wells Fargo Securities downgraded the chipmaker's
stock to "market perform" from "outperform", according to
theflyonthewall.com.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)