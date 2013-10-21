(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Oct 21 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday
after the S&P 500 hit a fresh intraday record high, boosted by
gains in Apple after a bullish research note, while
underwhelming results from McDonald's weighed on the Dow. The
Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.83 points, or
0.05 percent, to 15,391.82; the S&P 500 was up 0.62
points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,745.12 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.153 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,925.431.
** APPLE INC, $522.34, up 2.6 pct (11:43 a.m. ET)
Strong demand for tablets such as Apple's iPad will help
worldwide shipments of web-enabled devices rise in 2013,
offsetting a decline in desktop and laptop computers, research
company Gartner said.
** MCDONALD'S CORP, $94.49, down 0.7 pct (11:25 a.m.
ET)
The fast food chain, dogged by lackluster economic growth
and intense competition, warned that global sales at established
restaurants would be relatively flat for October and signaled
that weakness would continue in the fourth quarter.
** HALLIBURTON CO, $51.36, down 2.1 pct (9:31 a.m.
ET)
The world's second-largest oilfield services company
reported third-quarter earnings just a penny above what analysts
had expected on average. Rivals Schlumberger Ltd and
Baker Hughes Inc last week reported quarterly profits
much above Street expectations.
Moreover, U.S. crude fell below $100 per barrel on
Monday for the first time since July amid pressure from strong
supplies.
** NVR INC, $895.25, down 4 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)
The fourth-largest U.S. homebuilder said orders fell 7
percent to 2,381 houses in the third quarter while the
cancellation rate rose to 19 percent from 17 percent a year
earlier. Homebuilders have benefited from a recovery in the U.S.
housing market since October 2011 but a recent rise in mortgage
rates has hit demand.
** GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO, $22, down 3 pct (9:47
a.m. ET)
Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the tire maker to "hold"
from "buy," saying that the mid-term outlook for gross margins
may not be as clear as it has been over the past two-to-three
years. "North America, which accounts for 46 percent of
Goodyear's sales, may face increased pressure as increased
imports erode profitability of the low-value added (tire)
market, and aggressive capacity expansions erode the high-value
added market," analysts wrote in a note to clients on Friday.
** SALESFORCE.COM, $55.20, up 2 pct (10:01 a.m. ET)
Raymond James raised its rating on the sales and marketing
software maker's stock to "strong buy" from "outperform," citing
solid growth in its core sales cloud business and acceleration
in revenue growth from ExactTarget, which it acquired in June.
** PHILIPS ELECTRONICS, $35.42, up 5.6 pct (11:13
a.m. ET)
The Dutch electronics group nearly trebled
third-quarter profit after slashing a chunky 183 million euros
from expenses. Philips has another two years of trimming already
planned and more cost savings may be found. That should mean
Philips meets its new profit-margins target.
** CROSSTEX ENERGY INC, $31.02, up 51 pct (11:58
a.m. ET)
** CROSSTEX ENERGY LP, $28.60, up 40 pct
** DEVON ENERGY CORP, $64.80, up 2.5 pct
U.S. oil and gas producer Devon said it would combine all
its pipeline, processing and related infrastructure assets in
the United States with assets owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and
Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream business.
** TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES, $4.63, up 3.8 pct
(11:20 a.m. ET)
A customs dispute that had been holding up copper
concentrate shipments from Rio Tinto's
massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has been resolved, the
company said. Turquoise Hill runs the $6 billion mine and is
66-percent owned by Rio Tinto.
** DELEK US HOLDINGS, $26.44, up 4.5 pct (11:05 a.m.
ET)
Brokerage Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the oil
refiner's stock to "buy" from "neutral," according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
** HORIZON PHARMA INC, $4.18, up 11 pct (9:53 a.m.
ET)
Piper Jaffrey upgraded the drugmaker's stock rating to
"overweight" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC, $6.78, down 6 pct
(10:15 a.m. ET)
** DRYSHIPS INC, $3.22, down 6 pct
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore,
cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, fell to its lowest in just
over a month on Monday, as capesize and panamax rates slipped.
** OXIGENE INC, $2.06, up 11 pct (09:54 a.m. ET)
The drug developer said its lead experimental cancer drug
Zybrestat reduced the size of tumors and the over-secretion of
insulin in a mouse model with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors,
which are rare tumors that form from hormone-producing cells in
the pancreas. The company presented data from the preclinical
study at a medical conference in Boston on Oct. 20, it said in a
release issued on Monday.
** OPHTHOTECH CORP, $31.25, up 7 pct (11:26 a.m.
ET)
Four brokerages began coverage of the biotechnology
company's stock with high ratings, saying that its experimental
drug to treat a leading cause of blindness in the elderly, has a
good chance of success.
A J.P. Morgan analyst said the drug, Fovista, which is
intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is
likely to succeed, especially in combination with Roche Holding
AG's drug, Lucentis. He has an "overweight" rating on
the stock.
Leerink Swann analysts started the stock with an
"outperform" rating. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating
and Stifel Nicolaus has a "buy" rating for the eye-drug
developer, according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $53.91, down 0.7 pct (9:32
a.m. ET)
The bank reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S.
Justice Department and other government agencies to settle
investigations into bad mortgage loans it sold to investors
before the financial crisis, a source familiar with the talks
said on Saturday.
** SAP AG, $76.92, up 4.3 pct (9:43 a.m. ET)
** ORACLE CORP, $33.18, up 0.9 pct
German business software firm, SAP, bucked the
trend among rivals by keeping its 2013 profit forecast, buoyed
by strong demand for its web-based software, though it warned
volatile exchange rates could hit its reported results.
Oracle's stock also inched up on the news.
** AT&T INC, $34.95, up 1 pct (9:33 a.m. ET)
** CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP, $74.36, down 2
pct (9:34 a.m. ET)
Crown Castle, which owns, operates and leases shared
wireless infrastructure, including towers, will buy rights to
AT&T towers for $4.85 billion. AT&T expects the deal to close
this year. Crown Castle will have exclusive rights to the towers
for an average 28 years.
** SOLARCITY CORP, $62.72, up 5.4 pct (9:31 A.M.
ET)
Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch resumed their
coverage on the solar installer's stock with a "buy" rating,
according to Theflyonthewall.com. Shares of the company have
risen over 26 percent in the past week.
** CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $23.69, up 2.2 pct (9:41
a.m. ET)
The solar modules producer said it was awarded a contract to
supply 1.78 megawatt solar panels for a power project in Saudi
Arabia.
** L BRANDS INC, $59.93, up 1.3 pct (9:34 a.m. ET)
Susquehanna Financial Group upgraded its rating on the
Victoria's Secret parent's stock to "positive" from "neutral,"
saying the company is well-positioned to outpace the mall-based
retailer sector, even though the retail landscape remains choppy
and the holiday selling season will be highly competitive.
** KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, $11.54, up 3 pct
(9:35 a.m. ET)
The drug developer said the U.S. health regulator assigned
June 7, 2014 as the review date for the marketing application of
its drug, Zerenex, to treat patients with chronic kidney disease
on dialysis.
** HASBRO INC, $50.47, up 6.7 pct (9:35 a.m. ET)
The second-largest U.S. toy company, whose popular brands
include Monopoly, Nerf and My Little Pony, reported a
higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter as strong
overseas demand helped it offset weakness at home.
** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $305.99, up 0.8
pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The company said its eye drug, Eylea, in a late-stage trial
improved vision in patients suffering from a common form of
vision loss caused by a blood clot in the veins of the retina.
** WEBMD HEALTH CORP, $32.70, up 1.9 pct (9:36 a.m.
ET)
The health information provider said it will buy back all
its shares beneficially owned by activist investor Carl Icahn
and affiliates.
** AOL INC, $34.68, up 2.2 pct (9:36 a.m. ET)
The media company is extremely well positioned to again
dominate the Internet, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said
on Friday and rated the stock "buy."
** TELLABS INC, $2.45, up 4.3 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The network services provider agreed to be bought by Marlin
Equity Partners for $891 million. Entities affiliated with
Marlin offered $2.45 per share, representing a 4.3 percent
premium to the stock's Friday close. The deal is expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2013, Tellabs said.
** AO SMITH CORP, $50.05, up 7 pct (9:37 a.m. ET)
The company reported third-quarter results well above
analysts' expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast
due to higher sales of its water heaters in a recovering U.S.
housing market.
** VF CORP, $212.74, up 4.1 pct (9:38 a.m. ET)
The maker of The North Face clothes and Vans shoes reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong sales in its
higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands boosted gross
margins.
** ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP, $21.70, up 3.8 pct (9:38
a.m. ET)
The oil and gas producer said it signed an agreement to
acquire oil-producing properties located in the Uinta Basin,
northeast Utah, for $650 million.
