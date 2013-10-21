(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Oct 21 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday
as investors looked to earnings to justify the market's recent
rise to an all-time high. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 7.83 points, or 0.05 percent, to 15,391.82; the
S&P 500 was up 0.62 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,745.12
and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.153 points, or 0.28
percent, to 3,925.431.
** APPLE INC, $523.16, up 2.8 pct (12:32 p.m. ET)
Strong demand for tablets such as Apple's iPad will help
worldwide shipments of web-enabled devices rise in 2013,
offsetting a decline in desktop and laptop computers, research
company Gartner said.
SocGen raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold"
and price target by $75 to $500.
** CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP, $12.03, up 5 pct (1:03
p.m. ET)
The natural gas fuel provider for transportation in North
America entered into an agreement with GE Capital's
Transportation Finance business to accelerate the conversion of
heavy-duty trucking fleet from diesel to cleaner-burning, less
expensive natural gas. "We think this alliance will help to open
up the natural gas market for long-haul operators," said Dan
Clark, president and general manager of GE Capital,
Transportation Finance.
** MCDONALD'S CORP, $94.29, down 0.9 pct (12:33 p.m.
ET)
The fast food chain, dogged by lackluster economic growth
and intense competition, warned that global sales at established
restaurants would be relatively flat for October and signaled
that weakness would continue in the fourth quarter.
** HALLIBURTON CO, $51.40, down 2.03 pct (12:33 p.m.
ET)
The world's second-largest oilfield services company
reported third-quarter earnings just a penny above what analysts
had expected on average. Rivals Schlumberger Ltd and
Baker Hughes Inc last week reported quarterly profits
much above Street expectations.
Moreover, U.S. crude fell below $100 per barrel on
Monday for the first time since July amid pressure from strong
supplies.
** NVR INC, $893.01, down 4.1 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)
The fourth-largest U.S. homebuilder said orders fell 7
percent to 2,381 houses in the third quarter while the
cancellation rate rose to 19 percent from 17 percent a year
earlier. Homebuilders have benefited from a recovery in the U.S.
housing market since October 2011 but a recent rise in mortgage
rates has hit demand.
** GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO, $21.27, down 6 pct
(12:35 p.m. ET)
Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the tire maker to "hold"
from "buy," saying that the mid-term outlook for gross margins
may not be as clear as it has been over the past two-to-three
years. "North America, which accounts for 46 percent of
Goodyear's sales, may face increased pressure as increased
imports erode profitability of the low-value added (tire)
market, and aggressive capacity expansions erode the high-value
added market," analysts wrote in a note to clients on Friday.
** SALESFORCE.COM, $55.24, up 2.1 pct (12:37 p.m.
ET)
Raymond James raised its rating on the sales and marketing
software maker's stock to "strong buy" from "outperform," citing
solid growth in its core sales cloud business and acceleration
in revenue growth from ExactTarget, which it acquired in June.
** PHILIPS ELECTRONICS, $35.11, up 4.6 pct (12:25
p.m. ET)
The Dutch electronics group nearly trebled
third-quarter profit after slashing a chunky 183 million euros
from expenses. Philips has another two years of trimming already
planned and more cost savings may be found. That should mean
Philips meets its new profit-margins target.
** CROSSTEX ENERGY INC, $33.13, up 60.8 pct (12:41
p.m. ET)
** CROSSTEX ENERGY LP, $28.08, up 38 pct
** DEVON ENERGY CORP, $64.80, up 2.5 pct
U.S. oil and gas producer Devon said it would combine all
its pipeline, processing and related infrastructure assets in
the United States with assets owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and
Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream business.
** TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES, $4.47, up 0.2 pct
(12:40 p.m. ET)
A customs dispute that had been holding up copper
concentrate shipments from Rio Tinto's
massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has been resolved, the
company said. Turquoise Hill runs the $6 billion mine and is
66-percent owned by Rio Tinto.
** DELEK US HOLDINGS, $26.49, up 4.62 pct (12:44 p.m.
ET)
Brokerage Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the oil
refiner's stock to "buy" from "neutral," according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
** HORIZON PHARMA INC, $4.33, up 15.4 pct (12:43
p.m. ET)
Piper Jaffrey upgraded the drugmaker's stock rating to
"overweight" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC, $6.61, down 8.3 pct
(12:47 p.m. ET)
** DRYSHIPS INC, $3.07, down 10.3 pct
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore,
cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, fell to its lowest in just
over a month on Monday, as capesize and panamax rates slipped.
** OXIGENE INC, $2.81, up 2.18 pct (12:45 p.m. ET)
The drug developer said its lead experimental cancer drug
Zybrestat reduced the size of tumors and the over-secretion of
insulin in a mouse model with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors,
which are rare tumors that form from hormone-producing cells in
the pancreas. The company presented data from the preclinical
study at a medical conference in Boston on Oct. 20, it said in a
release issued on Monday.
** OPHTHOTECH CORP, $31.31, up 7 pct (11:26 a.m.
ET)
Four brokerages began coverage of the biotechnology
company's stock with high ratings, saying that its experimental
drug to treat a leading cause of blindness in the elderly, has a
good chance of success.
A J.P. Morgan analyst said the drug, Fovista, which is
intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is
likely to succeed, especially in combination with Roche Holding
AG's drug, Lucentis. He has an "overweight" rating on
the stock.
Leerink Swann analysts started the stock with an
"outperform" rating. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating
and Stifel Nicolaus has a "buy" rating for the eye-drug
developer, according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $54.28, down 0.03 pct (9:32
a.m. ET)
The bank reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S.
Justice Department and other government agencies to settle
investigations into bad mortgage loans it sold to investors
before the financial crisis, a source familiar with the talks
said on Saturday.
** SAP AG, $76.48, up 3.7 pct (12:55 p.m. ET)
** ORACLE CORP, $33.08, up 0.5 pct
German business software firm, SAP, bucked the
trend among rivals by keeping its 2013 profit forecast, buoyed
by strong demand for its web-based software, though it warned
volatile exchange rates could hit its reported results.
Oracle's stock also inched up on the news.
** AT&T INC, $35.13, up 1.5 pct (1:03 p.m. ET)
** CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP, $75.08, down 1.1
pct (1:05 a.m. ET)
Crown Castle, which owns, operates and leases shared
wireless infrastructure, including towers, will buy rights to
AT&T towers for $4.85 billion. AT&T expects the deal to close
this year. Crown Castle will have exclusive rights to the towers
for an average 28 years.
** SOLARCITY CORP, $63.14, up 6.2 pct (1:03 p.m.
ET)
** REAL GOODS SOLAR INC, $4.35, up 20 pct (1:36
p.m. ET)
Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch resumed their
coverage on solar system installer SolarCity's stock with a
"buy" rating, according to Theflyonthewall.com. Shares of the
company have risen over 26 percent in the past week.
Real Goods Solar's shares also jumped on the news.
** CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $23.73, up 2.6 pct (1:07
a.m. ET)
The solar modules producer said it was awarded a contract to
supply 1.78 megawatt solar panels for a power project in Saudi
Arabia.
** L BRANDS INC, $60.04, up 1.3 pct (1:07 p.m.ET)
Susquehanna Financial Group upgraded its rating on the
Victoria's Secret parent's stock to "positive" from "neutral,"
saying the company is well-positioned to outpace the mall-based
retailer sector, even though the retail landscape remains choppy
and the holiday selling season will be highly competitive.
** KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, $10.79, down 4 pct
(9:35 a.m. ET)
The drug developer said the U.S. health regulator assigned
June 7, 2014 as the review date for the marketing application of
its drug, Zerenex, to treat patients with chronic kidney disease
on dialysis.
** HASBRO INC, $49.92, up 5.6 pct (1:10 a.m. ET)
The second-largest U.S. toy company, whose popular brands
include Monopoly, Nerf and My Little Pony, reported a
higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter as strong
overseas demand helped it offset weakness at home.
** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $298.48, down 1.6
pct (1:18 p.m. ET)
The company said its eye drug, Eylea, in a late-stage trial
improved vision in patients suffering from a common form of
vision loss caused by a blood clot in the veins of the retina.
** WEBMD HEALTH CORP, $35.06, up 9.4 pct (1:19 p.m.
ET)
The health information provider said it will buy back all
its shares beneficially owned by activist investor Carl Icahn
and affiliates.
** AOL INC, $34.90, up 2.7 pct (1:20 p.m. ET)
The media company is extremely well positioned to again
dominate the Internet, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said
on Friday and rated the stock "buy."
** TELLABS INC, $2.47, up 5.1 pct (1:20 p.m. ET)
The network services provider agreed to be bought by Marlin
Equity Partners for $891 million. Entities affiliated with
Marlin offered $2.45 per share, representing a 4.3 percent
premium to the stock's Friday close. The deal is expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2013, Tellabs said.
** AO SMITH CORP, $49.78, up 6.4 pct (1:21 p.m. ET)
The company reported third-quarter results well above
analysts' expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast
due to higher sales of its water heaters in a recovering U.S.
housing market.
** VF CORP, $212.49, up 4 pct (1:21 p.m. ET)
The maker of The North Face clothes and Vans shoes reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong sales in its
higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands boosted gross
margins.
** ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP, $21.11, up 1 pct (1:22
p.m. ET)
The oil and gas producer said it signed an agreement to
acquire oil-producing properties located in the Uinta Basin,
northeast Utah, for $650 million.
** IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS, $6.07, down 10.4 pct
(1:23 p.m ET)
The mobile services and data company cut its full-year
outlook for its total billable subscriber growth and its total
service revenue growth hurt by lower equipment sales.
** VOXELJET AG, $33.08, up 14.8 pct (1:24 p.m. ET)
** EXONE CO, $52.29, down 4 pct
The Germany-based 3D printer maker's shares added to gains
from their Friday debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The
shares had risen as much as 45 percent in their debut, raising
questions about whether the offering had been priced too low.
The company priced its offering at $13 per American Depositary
Shares, the low end of it pricing range.
Shares of rival ExOne were down.
** D.R. HORTON INC, $18.64, down 1.9 pct (1:26 p.m.
ET)
** PULTEGROUP INC, $16.31, down 1.7 pct
** TOLL BROTHERS INC, $31.76, down 1.7 pct
** LENNAR CORP, $34.34, down 2 pct
** KB HOME, $16.54, down 3.6 pct
U.S. home resales fell in September and prices rose at their
slowest pace in five months, the latest signs higher mortgage
rates were taking some edge off the housing market recovery. The
National Association of Realtors said on Monday a combination of
high home prices, barely rising salaries and higher mortgage
rates was weighing down on affordability, which hit a five-year
low in September.
** REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP, $41.49, down 4.2 pct
(1.29 p.m. ET)
Credit Suisse cut its price target on the real estate
services company to $42 from $49, as the brokerage expects
demand to slow down and prices to decelerate.
** BOISE CASCADE CO, $26.76, up 6.6 pct (1.30 p.m.
ET)
The maker of wood products for the construction industry
reported third-quarter results that beat analysts estimates as
the company sold more engineered wood products and building
materials at higher prices during the quarter.
** STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC, $34.50, down 2 pct
(1:31 p.m. ET)
The drugmaker's stock fell for the the second day after it
filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday,
announcing a common stock offering of up to $90 million.
Stemline did not disclose the number of shares on offer or the
selling price
** OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS INC, $15.29, down 12.5 pct
(11:09 a.m. ET)
The stem cell products maker said it will now have to seek
U.S. regulatory approval for certain expanded indications for
its regenerative wound care product Grafix.
Grafix and Ovation, which are human cellular and
tissue-based products, require no regulatory approval for
testing or marketing. However, the Food and Drug Administration
recently raised concerns related to the regulatory status of the
** VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $8.47, up 8 percent
(1:32 p.m. ET)
Lazard Capital analyst Joshua Schimmer said the company's
sleep disorder drug is likely to receive a positive vote from an
independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
which will review its marketing approval application on November
14. Vanda shares fell on Thursday and Friday after it said the
drug, Hetlioz, would be reviewed at an FDA advisory committee
meeting.
** AASTROM BIOSCIENCES INC, $5.46, up 5 pct (12:50
p.m. ET)
Shares of the company rose for the third consecutive day of
trading after it announced that its one-for-twenty reverse stock
split had come into effect on Wednesday.
** AMARIN CORP PLC, $2.37, up 17 pct (01:04 p.m.
ET)
The company's shares gained back some of their value after
crashing more than 60 percent on Oct. 17, a day after an
advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
voted against allowing the company's triglyceride-lowering drug
for use in a broader patient population.
** CELANESE CORP, $55.87, up 3.5 pct (11:45 a.m.
ET)
The chemical maker reported third-quarter results after
markets closed on Friday. Its profit beat analysts' average
estimates, due in part to better operating rates and
productivity.
** CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC, $17.40, down 7 pct
(1:08 p.m. ET)
The company said it was withdrawing from a $1 billion casino
joint venture in Massachusetts, and that a subsidiary was being
investigated by the federal grand jury over possible violations
of federal anti-money-laundering laws.
** MEI PHARMA INC, $10.45, up 4 pct (11:38 a.m.
ET)
The oncology company said an early-stage trial of its
experimental drug ME-344 showed preliminary evidence of clinical
activity.
The drug is being studied as a treatment in patients with
refractory solid tumors.
** MANPOWERGROUP INC, $79.21, down 0.1 pct (01:25
p.m. ET)
The world's third-largest staffing company forecast
current-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and reported
a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit. Shares rose as much as 3
percent on Monday morning, but lost the gain to trade flat.
"The stock has performed very well this year. It would have
taken a lot of positive surprise to push it higher," Avondale
Partners analyst Randle Reece said. Manpower shares have risen
about 87 percent from the start of the year to Friday's close.
** CHINA MOBILE LTD, $53.02, down 4 pct (1:39 p.m.
ET)
The world's biggest mobile operator by subscribers
missed expectations on Monday with a nearly 9 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit as social messaging applications ate
into the company's traditional revenue streams.
** GANNETT CO, $26.20, down 4.6 pct (1:42 p.m. ET)
The largest U.S. newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today
reported a 4 percent drop in third-quarter revenue on Monday as
a persistent decline in advertising sales has dogged the
industry.
