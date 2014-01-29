(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

** BOEING CO, Tuesday close $137.09

The planemaker's reported strong fourth-quarter results.

** DOW CHEMICAL CO, Tuesday close $43.06, +7.76 pct premarket

The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales raised its dividend 15 percent and expanded its share buyback program to $4.5 billion from $1.5 billion after posting a fourth-quarter profit.

** TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, Tuesday close $83.77

The kitchen storage container maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by weak sales in established markets such as Germany, United States and Canada.

** ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC, Tuesday close $115.01

The company, which makes systems that help factories run smoothly, posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to sales increases in the United States and Asia Pacific.

** EMC CORP, Tuesday close $25.38, -2.13 pct premarket

Profit rose 17 percent in the fourth quarter due to higher sales of the company's data storage equipment.

** BIOGEN IDEC INC, Tuesday close $305.65, -0.21 pct premarket

The company said fourth-quarter profit soared 57 percent, helped by strong sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

** PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $125.7, +0.37 pct premarket

The largest industrial gas supplier in the Americas raised its dividend by 8 percent and said it would buy back stock worth $1.5 billion, after reporting a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit.

** SOUTHERN CO, Tuesday close $83.77

The power company reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue.

** AT&T INC, Tuesday close $33.7, -2.94 pct premarket

The telecom company's fourth-quarter wireless subscriber growth and its free cash flow target lagged well behind analyst estimates. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said a U.S. spying scandal was hurting the company's business.

At least one brokerage cut its rating on the stock.

** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $15.72, -0.57 pct premarket

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday as earnings in its core North American market fell less steeply than Wall Street expected, but declining vehicle prices there raised concerns about 2014.

Ford joined a growing number of multinational companies expressing concern that economic turmoil in Venezuela and Argentina could spell trouble for 2014 profits. High inflation in the two countries, along with concern about how their governments will try to steady their economies has Ford rethinking its annual forecasts for South America.

** PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $30.42

The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of drugs for cancer, nerve pain and arthritis, and forecast 2014 earnings in line with Wall Street estimates.

** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $47.36

** VODAFONE GROUP PLC, Tuesday close $37.17, +0.35 pct premarket

Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon approved Verizon's $130 billion takeover of their Verizon Wireless venture on Tuesday, paving the way for the third-biggest deal in corporate history.

** WAL-MART STORES INC, Tuesday close $74.67, +1.25 pct premarket

The U.S. retailer said it will upgrade its vendor compliance process in China, requiring more documentation and making use of a computer-based system to help suppliers manage associated paperwork.

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $506.5, +0.15 pct premarket

The company may have to wait a little longer for its watershed moment in China. A disappointing March-quarter revenue forecast, coupled with surprisingly weak holiday iPhone sales, suggest pundits may have over-estimated initial demand from China Mobile's 700 million-plus subscribers, a key factor that has pushed its shares 18 percent higher in the fourth quarter.

** CIRRUS LOGIC INC, Tuesday close $18.74, -5 pct after market

The company, whose audio chips are used in Apple's iPhones and iPads, forecast current-quarter revenue that missed analysts' average estimate.

** VMWARE INC, Tuesday close $94.94, +0.06 pct premarket

The virtualization software maker reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher revenue from license sales.

At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** ELECTRONIC ARTS INC, Tuesday close $24.87, +4.54 pct premarket

The videogame publisher lowered its 2015 revenue forecast on Tuesday as the arrival of new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles has hurt sales of games for older consoles sooner than the industry had anticipated.

At least two brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, Tuesday close $65.93, +3.14 pct premarket

The computer security specialist topped fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and said it sees growth continuing into 2014 on strong demand for high-end products that protect data centers.

** AMGEN INC, Tuesday close $120.7, +2.4 pct after market

The world's biggest biotechnology company on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as it gained full control of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and recorded solid growth in sales of newer products. The company also announced another positive result from a late-stage study of its high-profile experimental cholesterol drug, evolocumab.

At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, Tuesday close $36.27

The teen apparel retailer stripped Chief Executive Mike Jeffries of his chairman duties, bowing to investor pressure to reduce his control over the struggling company.

** YAHOO INC, Tuesday close $38.22, -4.50 pct premarket

The company's online ad prices slid again in the fourth quarter and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant in which it owns a big stake, saw revenue growth decelerate from its recent rip-roaring pace. Overall revenue fell 6 percent in the last three months of the year, the company said.

At least two brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.

** QUALCOMM INC, Tuesday close $71.99, -1.93 pct premarket

The world's biggest cellphone chip maker may be hit with a record fine exceeding $1 billion in a Chinese antitrust probe, raising the specter of harsh penalties for foreign firms facing an increasingly aggressive regulator.

** NOVARTIS AG, Tuesday close $79.56, -100.00 pct premarket

The Basel-based company is looking at options, such as joint ventures, for three smaller businesses to bring them in line with its world-leading pharmaceutical operations, it said, in a review due to be completed by the end of summer.

** TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, Tuesday close $44.1, +3.40 pct premarket

Teva's shares open higher after the company said U.S. regulators approved its three-times-a-week multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. The world's largest generics drugmaker has been banking on a three-times-a-week version of Copaxone ahead of possible competition from generic rivals of the drug this year.

** MEDIVATION INC, Tuesday close $75.78, +13.49 pct premarket

The company's drug for advanced prostate cancer significantly delayed progression of the disease and extended survival in a large, late stage study of patients who had not yet received chemotherapy, likely paving the way for an expanded approval of the medicine.

** FACEBOOK INC, Tuesday close $55.14, +0.11 pct premarket

The company's executive in charge of revolutionizing data centers on Tuesday lauded low-energy server technology that is expected to compete against heavyweight Intel Corp.

** COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, Tuesday close $76.1

The company, which makes software applications to manage data and information, is scheduled to report third-quarter results before the bell.

** MEREDITH CORP, Tuesday close $44.49

The media and marketing company is expected to report second-quarter results before the bell. (Compiled by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)