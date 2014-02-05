(For more market insights, including options activity, click on


U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday. Dow Jones industrial
average futures were down 0.10 percent at 15,322, S&P 500
futures were down 0.39 percent at 1,736.9 and Nasdaq 100
futures were down 0.39 percent at 3,438.5.
** RALPH LAUREN CORP, Tuesday close $154.18, +4.42
pct premarket
The designer clothing company reported a 10 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales at its own stores.
** MICROSOFT CORP, Tuesday close $36.35, -0.22 pct
premarket
The world's largest software maker is betting a mix of old
and young blood will revive the aging technology pioneer, but
new Chief Executive Satya Nadella may find it tough to push
change with co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer
breathing down his neck.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $508.79, -0.64 pct
premarket
The world's most valuable technology company has been sued
by the patent and licensing organization of the University of
Wisconsin for infringing on a processor design patented by the
university back in 1998, according to a report by ANI News.
The plaintiff has claimed that the processing system is used
in iPhone 5S, iPad mini with Retina Display, and iPad Air
design, the report said. (link.reuters.com/xug66v)
Separately, the company urged a federal appeals court on
Tuesday to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor on hold,
arguing that his efforts were harming the company's business.
** GOOGLE INC, Tuesday close $1,138.16, +0.46 pct
premarket
The internet search giant has offered further concessions to
address regulatory concerns about its search results, the
European Commission said on Wednesday, taking the company a step
closer to settling a three-year investigation and prevent a fine
of up to $5 billion.
** BOEING CO, Tuesday close $122.04, -0.85 pct
premarket
The company said on Tuesday that it saw no bubble in the
market for 737 jetliners and that production could rise to as
many as 60 aircraft a month at the current factory in Renton,
Washington, though production might not go that high.
** TIME WARNER INC, Tuesday close $62.4, +0.72 pct
premarket
The company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit
and revenue, helped by the success of the space thriller movie
"Gravity" released by its Warner Bros movie studio.
** LAZARD LTD, Tuesday close $42.99, +2.81 pct
premarket
The investment bank and asset manager reported a
better-than-expected 35 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as
merger advisory revenue rose in a recovering M&A
market.
** RADIAN GROUP INC, Tuesday close $14.33, +4.54 pct
premarket
The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer reported a
quarterly profit after four straight losses as fewer homeowners
defaulted on their loans in a recovering housing market.
Mortgage insurers have been writing more profitable insurance
policies as fewer people default on home loans, largely helped
by a recovery in the U.S. housing market.
** MERCK & CO INC, Tuesday close $53.51, +1.29 pct
premarket
The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker reported quarterly sales
that were slightly lower than expected, hurt by competition from
cheaper generic medicines, and predicted full-year earnings at
the lower end of analysts' expectations.
Separately, Merck said it planned to test its closely
followed immuno-oncology drug MK-3475 in combination with
medicines being developed by rival drugmakers Pfizer Inc
, Amgen Inc, Incyte Corp.
** NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, Tuesday close $37.79
The transatlantic exchange operator reported a higher
fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent
acquisitions.
** MARINE HARVEST, Tuesday close $11.8
The world's biggest fish farmer plans to boost
output this year to meet rising demand for salmon from
health-conscious consumers and generate cash to fund
acquisitions and increase payouts to shareholders. The company,
which controls more than a fifth of the global farmed fish
trade, said it wanted to increase its market share as customers
from Asia to America seek what they perceive to be a healthier,
high-protein alternative to meat.
** GLAXOSMITHKLINE, Tuesday close $50.9, +1.59 pct
premarket
Britain's biggest drugmaker flagged a pick-up in
growth this year as productivity in its drug research labs
improves and pressure on sales in China moderates following a
damaging bribery scandal in the country.
** OMEROS CORP, Tuesday close $11.25, +11.64 pct
premarket
The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
granted fast-track status to the company's experimental
treatment for cognitive impairment in patients with Huntington's
disease, a genetic disorder that affects the brain.
Fast-track status helps expedite the review of drugs to
treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs. Drugs that
are eligible for the designation are likely to receive a
priority review.
** W.R. GRACE & CO, Tuesday close $96.02
The chemicals maker reported a better-than-expected profit
for the fourth quarter, helped by strength at its materials
technologies business that makes packaging technologies and
engineered materials for consumer, industrial, coatings and
pharmaceutical applications.
The company also said it expected a rise of 13-20 percent in
2014 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, and forecast
full-year sales largely in line with the average analyst
estimate.
** COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, Tuesday
close $97.01, -4.89 pct premarket
The IT services provider forecast a slower-than-expected
revenue growth for the current fiscal, after reporting a
fourth-quarter results that matched market estimates.
** HUMANA INC, Tuesday close $97.47
The U.S. health insurer said it had received 202,000
applications through Jan. 31 for 2014 Obamacare health insurance
plans in the 14 states where it offers them.
Humana made the disclosure as it reported a fourth-quarter
loss due to a $243 million charge to set aside financial
reserves for a group of long-term care policies that it no
longer sells.
** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, Tuesday close $16.35, -0.49
pct premarket
A new judge presiding over the bank's proposed $8.5 billion
settlement with investors in soured mortgage securities on
Tuesday postponed entering a final judgment in the case, raising
the possibility of additional legal maneuvers.
** MORGAN STANLEY, Tuesday close $29.02, -1.10 pct
premarket
The bank said it would pay $1.25 billion to the U.S.
regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
settle a lawsuit related to the sale of mortgage-backed
securities. The Wall Street bank will add $150 million to its
legal reserves as a result of the settlement with the Federal
Housing Finance Agency, according to a regulatory filing on
Tuesday.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Tuesday close $54.95, -0.69
pct premarket
The bank settled the latest in a string of legal claims on
Tuesday when it agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S.
government and admitted that it defrauded federal agencies by
underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans.
Separately, the Wall Street bank has entered into exclusive
talks with trading house Mercuria to sell its physical
commodities division, two sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
** CVS CAREMARK CORP, Tuesday close $66.11, -1.00
pct premarket
The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop selling
tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the
first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf.
Public health experts called the decision by the company a
precedent-setting step that could pressure other stores to
follow suit.
** WALT DISNEY CO, Tuesday close $71.05, +0.28 pct
premarket
Wall Street expects two new princesses and a muscular Marvel
superhero to help lift the company's quarterly results, as it
reaps the benefits of strong performances from film sequel
"Thor: The Dark World" and animated musical mega-hit "Frozen."
** MYRIAD GENETICS INC, Tuesday close
$27.18, +12.25 pct premarket
** SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC Tuesday close $17.64
Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics said it
planned to buy Crescendo Bioscience for $270 million to enter
the autoimmune market, and raised its full-year forecast.
Venture capital and private equity firm Safeguard
Scientifics Inc, which said it has a 13 percent primary
ownership position in Crescendo, said it would get about $40
million in aggregate cash proceeds from the deal.
** SYNGENTA, Tuesday close $70, -2.99 pct premarket
The company is to step up cost-cutting to save $1
billion a year by 2018 after the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals reported an 11 percent fall in profit for last year.
** TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC, Tuesday close
$79.43, +13.04 pct premarket
The data analysis software maker forecast
better-than-expected current-quarter revenue after reporting
quarterly results that handily beat analysts' estimates.
** FORD MOTOR CO., Tuesday close $14.87, -0.81 pct
premarket
The automaker will halt production at its Romanian car
factory for four days in February because of low demand,
officials of the company were quoted as saying.
** ARMOUR INC, Tuesday close $104.65
German sportswear maker Adidas sued the company
in a U.S. court over alleged infringement of patents governing
fitness training and tracker devices, a court filing showed. The
lawsuit relates to products sold by fitness technology company
MapMyFitness, which Under Armour bought for $150 million in
November.
** TESLA MOTORS INC, Tuesday close $178.73, -0.54
pct premarket
The luxury U.S. electric carmaker is taking a bold step in
China to win over clients and cachet by curbing the markup to
just half of what some of its rivals can command. Though it
risks relegating its brand to a lower tier, Tesla's marketing
strategy could prove a model for other imported brands, which
have come under fire from China state media and regulators for
allegedly ripping off shoppers with inflated prices.
** HEWLETT PACKARD, Tuesday close $28.33, -0.46 pct
premarket
The company said Autonomy, the software firm it bought in
2011, overstated profits at one of its main British units by 81
percent in the year before it was sold in Britain's biggest ever
technology deal.
Separately, two of Hewlett-Packard most powerful executives,
until they were sidelined by CEO Meg Whitman, are preparing to
leave the company in the coming weeks, several sources say. The
departures of two HP veterans who pre-dated Whitman may
strengthen her grip on the company, midway through a five-year
plan to try and turn around the once-dominant Silicon Valley
computing icon.
** TRANSCANADA CORP, Tuesday close $43.09, +0.49 pct
premarket
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers voiced support on
Tuesday for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, and did not rule
out using legislation to force the White House to approve the
Canada-to-Texas project. Several U.S. senators and
representatives encouraged President Barack Obama to bless
TransCanada's plan to build a line that would carry up
to 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Western
Canada and light, sweet crude from North Dakota to oil refiners
in the Gulf of Mexico.
** BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP, Tuesday close
$12.85, +0.16 pct premarket
Medtronic Inc's stumble in its U.S. medical device
study to treat high blood pressure could create an opportunity
for other device makers to pick up where their rival has left
off, Boston Scientific's Chief Executive Mike Mahoney said on
Tuesday.
** COVANCE INC, Tuesday close $94.27
The research services provider reported a
better-than-expected 19 percent jump in quarterly adjusted
profit as it gained from higher investments in later stages of
drug development by pharma companies.
** GILEAD SCIENCES INC, Tuesday close $82.02, -0.33
pct premarket
The company, which recently began selling a new hepatitis C
drug seen generating billions of dollars in sales, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as sales of its
flagship HIV drugs beat Wall Street estimates.
** GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC, Tuesday close $14.53
The life and mortgage insurer reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as a recovery in housing
markets helped its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
** DISH NETWORK CORP, Tuesday close $56.58
A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $33 million loan
from a group that includes Dish Network Chairman Charles Ergen,
to keep wireless venture LightSquared afloat as it tries to hash
out a bankruptcy exit plan.
** IDENIX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Tuesday close
$6.73, +1.19 pct premarket
The company's largest shareholder, Baupost Group LLC, raised
its stake in the company by buying about 16.4 million shares
valued at about $106.7 million. The hedge fund had a 35.38
percent stake in the company as of Jan. 31, according to
regulatory filing on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/hyg66v)
Baupost Group previously held a 27.55 percent stake in the
company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
** SALLIE MAE CORP, Tuesday close $21.91, +5.02 pct
after market
The financial services company specializing in education
announced a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share. The
dividend will be paid on March 21 to stockholders of record at
the close of business on March 7, the company said.
** INGERSOLL-RAND PLC, Tuesday close $57.28
The diversified manufacturer said on Wednesday that it
authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion,
and raised its quarterly dividend by 19 percent to 25 cents per
share.
The share buyback is expected to begin in the second
quarter, after the completion of the company's current $2
billion buyback program, which was announced in December 2012.
** USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC, Tuesday close
$58.33, +14.00 pct after market
The skincare products company reported better-than-expected
results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, helped by growth in
sales, lower expenses and a lower effective tax rate.
USANA also forecast 2014 results above analysts' estimates.
** GENOMIC HEALTH INC, Tuesday close $29.5, -10.00
pct after market
The genomic-based diagnostic tests maker posted a quarterly
loss mainly due to higher operating expenses and the company
forecast weak revenue for 2014.
At least three brokerages cut their price targets on the
company's stock, citing the full-year forecast, which was below
analysts' estimates.
** KEYW HOLDING CORP, Tuesday close $15.85, -8.30
pct after market
The company, which provides cybersecurity products and
services to U.S. defense, intelligence and national security
agencies, reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates, hurt by the U.S. government shutdown in October last
year.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)