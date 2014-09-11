(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, dropping in a broad decline that
saw the number of companies hitting 52-week lows outnumber the
companies hitting highs for the first time since early August.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.14 percent at
17,043.99, the S&P 500 was down 0.10 percent at 1,993.61
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.20 percent at
4,577.352.
** RADIOSHACK CORP, $1, +7.41 pct
The troubled electronics retailer said it may need to file
for bankruptcy if its cash situation worsens, after reporting
its tenth straight quarterly loss.
UBS AG along with investment firm Standard General
LP, is financing a rescue package for RadioShack, Bloomberg
reported, quoting three people with knowledge of the matter.
** E2OPEN INC, $10.91, -30.11 pct
The Web-based business software provider reported
lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and
forecast full-year revenue below estimates.
Pacific Crest and Needham downgraded the stock, while
Canaccord Genuity and Benchmark cut their price targets.
** RESTORATION HARDWARE HOLDINGS INC, $78.52, -4.30
pct
The home furnishing retailer cut its full-year sales
forecast to $1.85 billion-$1.87 billion from $1.86 billion-$1.89
billion.
The company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter
revenue as delayed deliveries of its product catalogs led to
weak sales. The company said it expects a fiscal 2014 profit of
between $2.29 and $2.33 per share.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $44.071, +14.80 pct
The Canadian yogawear chain reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by higher online sales.
** GOGO INC, $18.18, +7.07 pct
The in-flight wireless service provider partnered with
T-Mobile US Inc to offer free texting and voicemail to
the telecom operator's customers on all U.S. aircraft equipped
with Gogo's technology.
"By offering T-Mobile customers the ability to freely text
and receive voicemail in-flight, we are engaging a certain
segment of the plane who might not want a full connectivity
session, but still wants to reach out to their network on the
ground," Gogo CEO Michael Small said.
** EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO, $83.88, +0.79 pct
** TAMINCO CORP, $26.41, +10.59 pct
Eastman Chemical said it would acquire specialty chemical
company Taminco for $2.8 billion, including $1 billion in debt,
to boost it presence in markets such as food and agriculture.
** MISONIX INC, $9, +21.62 pct
The surgical device maker reported a fourth quarter profit
on Wednesday, compared with year-earlier loss, as its costs
fell.
** JDS UNIPHASE CORP, $13.4801, +11.36 pct
RBC Capital Markets raised its rating on the network gear
maker's shares to "outperform" from "sector perform", according
to Theflyonthewall.com.
JDS said on Wednesday that it would split into two public
companies as it looks to expand in data communication market and
strengthen its network business.
Activist hedge fund Sandell Asset Management urged company
to hire advisers to explore options before it the announced
split, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter (on.wsj.com/YyisDU)
** SPRINT CORP, $6.455, +4.96 pct
Barclays Capital raised its price target on the U.S. mobile
phone company's stock to $7 from $6.
"Overall, we believe the transition of Marcelo Claure to
Sprint's new CEO should bode well for a company that hasn't yet
seemed to have fully realized its potential...," analysts wrote.
** ENERGY FOCUS INC, $8.1, +38.46 pct
The LED maker got a $7.7 million order to supply to U.S.
Navy combatant ships, its largest ever order.
Most of the order is expected to be delivered throughout the
remainder of 2014, Energy Focus said.
** GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC, $4.65, +17.13 pct
The Good Times restaurant chain owner is poised for "nearly
double revenue" in the next two years, Craig-Hallum analysts
said, while initiating coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating
and $10 price target.
** COMCAST CORP, $57.01, +0.18 pct
** LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC, $43.801, +4.02 pct
Comcast Cable Communications LLC, a unit of cable company
Comcast, said it had agreed to a deal with Liberty Global to
give customers of both companies access to each other's WiFi
hotspots by 2015.
** CROCS INC, $14.12, -6.12 pct
Buckingham Research downgraded the footwear maker's shares
to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its price target to $13 from
$20. The company's sales are unlikely to show major growth until
spring 2016, analyst Scott Krasik wrote.
** DIGITAL ALLY INC, $23.215, +5.38 pct
The wearable video camera maker said it would introduce a
"bullet camera" option for its wearable camera system next
month. The new feature increases the number of wearable
locations and shows "greater insight" into where an officer is
looking while recording, the company said.
More than 1,300 law enforcement agencies are either using or
evaluating its wearable camera, FirstVU HD. The death of Michael
Brown, an unarmed Missouri teenager shot by a police officer on
Aug. 9, has driven interest in wearable camera technology.
** BRADY CORP, $24.51, -9.46 pct
The identification product maker reported
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit due to
higher costs related to the consolidation of facilities.
The company's fiscal 2015 profit forecast was also below
expectations.
Fourth-quarter profitability and cash flow did not meet
company's expectations, CFO Aaron Pearce said.
** AASTROM BIOSCIENCES INC, $2.795, -4.61 pct
The drugmaker said it would to offer about 13.7 million
shares of common stock at $2.55 per share.
The offer price represents a nearly 13 percent discount to
the stock's Wednesday close. Aastrom said it expected gross
proceeds of about $35 million from offering and would use the
net proceeds to fund clinical and business development.
** MASTERCARD INC, $76.11, -0.70 pct
MasterCard lost its challenge at Europe's highest court on
Thursday against an EU ban on its cross-border card fees, a
ruling that supports a broader regulatory drive to cut the cost
of using payment cards.
** TIME WARNER INC, $77, +1.41 pct
** CBS CORP, $58.47, +1.44 pct
Time Warner and CBS signaled on Wednesday that they were
increasingly open to making HBO and Showtime available directly
to consumers over the Internet without a subscription to a cable
television service.
** SEADRILL LTD, $32.76, -2.09 pct
The world's biggest offshore driller expects the
rig market to remain soft for next couple of years, Chief
Financial Officer Rune Magnus Lundetrae said on Wednesday.
** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, $24.29, -1.98 pct
Pamplona Capital Management LLP said its private equity fund
sold a roughly 8.5 percent stake in the oilfield services
provider. Pamplona Capital is Nabors' largest shareholder with
an 8.54 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
** BURGER KING WORLDWIDE, $31.16, -0.73 pct
A group of U.S. senators wants Burger King to scrap its
plans to invert, or move its tax domicile to Canada, as part of
a deal to buy coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons Inc.
** SIGMA DESIGNS INC, $5.435, +8.70 pct
The maker of chips for Internet protocol television set-top
boxes reported better-than-expected revenue and a
smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss on Wednesday as
product launches helped it win customers.
Needham & Co raised its price target on the stock to $7 from
$5.50 on Thursday.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $52.68, -1.27 pct
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, $181.25, +0.77 pct
Dow Chemical is not entitled to more than $1 billion of tax
deductions based on a decade of transactions with "sham"
partnerships that Goldman and the law firm King & Spalding
promoted, a federal appeals court decided on Wednesday.
** TENARIS SA, $45.79, +2.60 pct
Morgan Stanley upgraded the Luxembourg-based steel pipe
maker's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raised its
price target to $60 from $47.
"Tenaris offers an out-of-consensus play on increased U.S.
shale activity and LatAm growth driven by energy reforms in
Mexico and the shale boom in Argentina," analysts wrote in a
note.
