U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday to extend four
consecutive weeks of losses as indexes were weighed by IBM,
which fell more than 7 percent on disappointing quarterly
results. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.46
percent at 16,305.01, the S&P 500 was up 0.10 percent at
1,888.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.91 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 4,248.53.
** IBM CORP, $168.91, -7.22 pct
IBM said it no longer expected to achieve its 2015 operating
earnings target of at least $20 per share after weak client
spending resulted in an unexpected fall in quarterly earnings
and revenue.
The company also said it would hive off its loss-making
semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc to
focus on cloud computing and big data analytics.
** SINOCOKING COAL AND COKE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES INC
, $3.94, +67.66 pct
The coal and coke processor said its facility for conversion
of carbon dioxide into clean-burning synthetic gas started
operations and its CEO was in discussions about gas compression
technology to help double output to 50,000 cubic meters of
syngas per hour.
** NEWLINK GENETICS CORP, $35.19, +19.90 pct
The Ebola vaccine developer said it entered into a licensing
agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink's
cancer immunotherapy, making the company eligible to receive
over $1 billion in milestone payments.
** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, $28.76, -9.96 pct
The footwear and accessory maker cut its full-year profit
forecast to $1.81-$1.86 per share, below analyst expectations of
$2.02 per share, saying it expects lower sales in the retail
footwear and wholesale segments.
The company also cut its full-year sales growth forecast to
1-2 percent from 2-4 percent growth.
** PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP, $25.38, +4.49
pct
The specialty chemicals company said it will buy rival
Arysta LifeScience Ltd from a company backed by private equity
firm Permira for about $3.51 billion.
** SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, $29.58, +4.12 pct
The struggling retailer plans to raise up to $625 million
through a rights offering of 8 percent senior notes and attached
warrants, in another effort to boost liquidity amid growing
concerns among suppliers about its financial strength.
** APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC, $1.8, +9.76 pct
The drug developer said it acquired U.S. development and
marketing rights for experimental drug to treat urological
conditions in men from Finland-based privately held Forendo
Pharma.
Apricus paid upfront license fee of $12.5 million to Forendo
and intends to begin a mid-stage trial of drug, fispemifene,
during first half of 2015.
** NCR CORP, $24.55, -17.81 pct
The ATM maker lowered its third-quarter earnings forecast
and said it expects full-year results to be below its previous
forecast, due to a challenging retail market and difficult
global macroeconomic conditions, including foreign currency
headwinds.
** IMMUNOMEDICS INC, $3.678, +1.04 pct
The drug developer said European Medicines Agency had
granted an orphan drug status for its IMMU-132 experimental drug
for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
IMMU-132 already has orphan status from U.S. FDA for
treatment of pancreatic cancer and small-cell lung cancer.
** HALLIBURTON CO, $53.07, +0.89 pct
The world's No.2 oilfield services provider reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by buoyant shale
drilling activity in North America.
** VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC,
$124.99, +3.98 pct
Canada's Valeant posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, driven by demand for its skin, neuro and eye
drugs. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast.
** SHORETEL INC, $7.44, +14.29 pct
** MITEL NETWORKS CORP, $8.45, +0.36 pct
The provider of internet phone and video-conferencing
services said it offered to buy smaller peer ShoreTel
for about $540 million. The company said ShoreTel had rejected
an earlier proposal and refused to engage with Mitel.
** CSX CORP, $32.63, -3.63 pct
** CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD, $195.4, -2.06 pct
Canadian Pacific Railway said on Monday it had ended
talks to buy No.3 U.S. railroad operator CSX.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Canadian
Pacific had approached CSX about merging the two North American
railroad operators, but that the offer had been rebuffed.
** HASBRO INC, $55.24, +2.58 pct
The second-largest U.S. toymaker reported a 43 percent jump
in quarterly profit, helped by higher international sales,
particularly in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.
** PHILIPS NV, $26.92, -4.10 pct
The Dutch healthcare and lighting company swung to
a net loss in the third quarter after weak demand in key markets
such as Russia and China was compounded by a patent lawsuit
ruling against the company and inventory writedowns.
** CLECO CORP, $53.27, +10.36 pct
An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets has agreed to buy the Louisiana electricity supplier in a
deal valued at about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion
of assumed debt.
The $55.37 per share offer represents a premium of about 15
percent to Cleco stock's Friday close.
** MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION CO, $95.63, -4.59 pct
French foods group Danone SA said on Sunday it was
not conducting a strategic review of assets and had not decided
on any priority in terms of possible external growth
possibilities.
The maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water made the
comments after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday Danone had decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S.
infant formula maker Mead Johnson.
** SUNOCO LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP, $45.88, +0.57 pct
The 280,000 barrel-per-day Mid-Valley pipeline segment from
Longview, Texas to Mayersville, Mississippi, continues to remain
shut following a crude oil spill last week, the pipeline
operator said on Sunday.
** WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC, $52.14, +0.08 pct
** QEP RESOURCES INC, $24.16, +4.23 pct
Williams is said to be one of the bidders for QEP's natural
gas pipeline unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
