June 8 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, Thursday close $24.11, down 0.5 pct premarket

Carl Icahn increased his stake in the truck and engine maker to 11.87 percent, from the 9.99 percent the activist investor had reported in November.

** CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CORP, Thursday close $4.52, up 21.6 pct premarket

The company, which makes 2D and 3D geography information system software for the Chinese government, agreed to be taken private by its CEO and his affiliates in a deal that values it at about $146.6 million.

** WALKER & DUNLOP INC, Thursday close $11.26

The company, which provides commercial real estate financial services, will buy lender CWCapital LLC for $220 million to increase its servicing portfolio.

** KMG CHEMICALS, Thursday close $17.26

The company reported a higher quarterly profit after raising prices for chemicals used in making semiconductors and treating products such as wooden railway ties and utility poles. (Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)