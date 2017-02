July 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

For The Day Ahead newsletter click on: link.reuters.com/mex49s)

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.25 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.01 percent at 1155 GMT.

** APPLE INC, Monday close $603.83, down marginally premarket

Few are expecting the world's most valuable technology company -- which surpasses Wall Street expectations with near regularity -- to deliver yet another bumper quarter because some consumers are holding out for the new iPhone, which may not hit store shelves until October.

** PFIZER INC, Monday close $23.60, down 2.3 pct premarket

** ELAN CORP INC, Monday close $13.51, down 16 pct premarket

Pfizer said its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage trials in patients with mild to moderate forms of the memory-robbing disease.

Irish drugmaker Elan has a longstanding financial interest in the drug.

** WESTERN UNION CO, Monday close $16.95

The world's largest payment transfer company, reported a 3 percent increase in its quarterly profit.

** United Parcel Service Inc, Monday close $77.95

The world's biggest package delivery company is expected to report higher profit in the quarter.

** CARLYLE GROUP LP, Monday close $22.92

** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Monday close $73.28

Private equity firms Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd have joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United Technologies's industrial businesses in a deal that could be valued at more than $3.5 billion.

** DUPONT CO, Monday close $48.71, down 0.4 pct premarket

The hybrid seeds maker, a critical pigment for paint and Kevlar bulletproof fiber, expects 2012 profit to be at the low end of its forecast, due in part to economic uncertainty circling the globe.

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Monday close $21.55

The holding company of United Airlines said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.

** SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, Monday close $52.59

The theme park operator's second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket sales.

** AT&T INC, Monday close $35.38

** VERIZON WIRELESS, Monday close $44.35

No. 2 U.S. mobile provider AT&T is expected to trail Verizon in subscriber growth when it reports results, but its profit margins are seen holding up well as it has been working to reduce costs.

** TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday close $26.82, down 0.3 pct premarket

The company's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations but it warned that its third-quarter revenue would be weaker than usual for this time of year as customers are cautious due to global economic uncertainties.

** BAIDU INC, Monday close $107.10, up 6.4 pct premarket

The Chinese internet search company posted a roughly 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street's forecast, as it continued making progress on increasing its number of customers.

Barclays raised price target to $189 from $187, rating "overweight."

** CISCO SYSTEMS INC, Monday close $16.07, down 1.2 pct premarket

The network equipment maker won unconditional EU regulatory approval for its $5 billion takeover of TV software developer NDS, its largest ever, which will reinforce its presence in the video communications market.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $15.19

The bookstore chain has been forced to retract 500,000 stock options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee in a three-year period.

** WHIRLPOOL CORP, Monday close $67.31, down 1.9 pct premarket

The world's largest appliance maker missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe and a stronger dollar.

** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $30.98

The company's second-quarter report, which follows weak guidance from other chip makers, should illustrate how broad-based faltering chip demand is.

** POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC, Monday close $71.92, up 4.4 pct premarket

The all-terrain vehicles maker reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.

** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Monday close $21.98, up 4.9 pct premarket

The company reported second-quarter results above expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company's chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $86.91

The world's largest defense contractor posted better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due to start next year.

** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, Monday close $14.15

The owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet faced struggles including shortages of key materials and the disruptions of shifting rigs to new areas.

** NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP, Monday close $72.19

Analysts expect higher earnings for the third-largest U.S. public railroad and look for growth in sectors like auto and intermodal shipments to offset a coal volume slump caused by mild winter weather and low natural gas prices.

** CENTENE CORP, Monday close $34.64

The health insurer posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on rising costs for its Texas and Kentucky health plans.

** AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC, Monday close $79.58

The industrial gas supplier forecast lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook due to weakness in Asia and Europe.

** CARLISLE COS INC, Monday close $51.91

The diversified manufacturer's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations as it sold more at higher prices.

** NETFLIX INC, Monday close $79.94

The results should reveal the answer to a key question: how many new subscribers were added last quarter, when viewing hours of its online service jumped? The company is in transition as it spends to expand overseas while trying to add more customers in the U.S.

** SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC, Monday close $155.94

The world's largest real estate company and owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers said second-quarter funds from operations rose more than 18 percent as occupancy, sales and rent at its properties increased.

** AFLAC INC, Monday close $42.41

The insurer should see a rise in quarterly profit when it reports, boosted by strong sales in its Japanese unit.

** PANERA BREAD CO, Monday close $142.72

Has an executive shuffle hurt the company's run as one of the restaurant industry's top performers? That's among the questions that may be asked when the company reports its quarterly results.

** PENTAIR INC, Monday close $39.61

The U.S.-based maker of pumps and filters reported a 7.7