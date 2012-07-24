July 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
For The Day Ahead newsletter click on: link.reuters.com/mex49s)
U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as traders remained
focused on high bond yields in Spain and as a cautious outlook
from tech bellwether Texas Instruments weighed on sentiment.
** APPLE INC, Monday close $603.83, up 0.4 pct
premarket
Few are expecting the world's most valuable technology
company -- which surpasses Wall Street expectations with near
regularity -- to deliver yet another bumper quarter because some
consumers are holding out for the new iPhone, which may not hit
store shelves until October. Apple is expected to report after
the bell on Tuesday.
** PFIZER INC, Monday close $23.60, down 1.1 pct
premarket
** ELAN CORP INC, Monday close $13.51, down 14 pct
premarket
Pfizer said its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment
failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage
trials in patients with mild to moderate forms of the
memory-robbing disease.
Irish drugmaker Elan has a longstanding financial interest
in the drug.
** WESTERN UNION CO, Monday close $16.95, down 0.3
pct premarket
the world's largest payment transfer company, reported a
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, boosted by
higher revenue from its business solutions segment.
** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Monday close
$21.55
The holding company of United Airlines said it incurred
charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to
integration and severance costs.
** United Parcel Service Inc, Monday close $77.95 ,
down 3.7 pct premarket
The world's biggest package delivery company cut its 2012
outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.
** CARLYLE GROUP LP, Monday close $22.92
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Monday close $73.28, up
marginally premarket
Private equity firms Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd have
joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United
Technologies' industrial businesses in a deal that could be
valued at more than $3.5 billion.
** DUPONT CO, Monday close $48.71, up marginally
premarket
The company which makes chemicals, hybrid seeds and Kevlar
bulletproof fiber, said it expected 2012 earnings to come in at
the bottom of its prior forecast range, due in part to economic
uncertainty circling the globe.
** DOMINO'S PIZZA INC, Monday close $31.99, up 1.3
pct premarket
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain reported higher
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in established
restaurants in the United States and abroad.
** AT&T INC, Monday close $35.38
** VERIZON WIRELESS, Monday close $44.35
No. 2 U.S. mobile provider AT&T is expected to trail Verizon
in subscriber growth when it reports results, but its profit
margins are seen holding up well as it has been working to
reduce costs.
** TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday close $26.82, down
0.3 pct premarket
The company's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street
expectations but it warned that its third-quarter revenue would
be weaker than usual for this time of year as customers are
cautious due to global economic uncertainties.
** WHIRLPOOL CORP, Monday close $67.31, down 1.9 pct
premarket
The world's largest appliance maker missed Wall Street's
expectations for quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe
and a stronger dollar.
** CISCO SYSTEMS INC, Monday close $16.07, down 1.2
pct premarket
The network equipment maker won unconditional EU regulatory
approval for its $5 billion takeover of TV software developer
NDS, its largest ever, which will reinforce its presence in the
video communications market.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $86.91
The world's largest defense contractor posted
better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its
full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead
with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due
to start next year.
** UNDER ARMOUR INC, Monday close $48.38, up 6 pct
premarket
The apparel maker reported a better-than-expected profit as
demand rose across its footwear category, and raised its
full-year sales forecast.
** DEVRY INC, Monday close $27.56, down 29.20 pct
premarket
The for-profit education provider forecast a wide profit
miss and more declines in student enrollments for the June
quarter.
** RYDER SYSTEM INC, Monday close $34.66, up 8 pct
The trucking and logistics company reported a higher
quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and raised
its full-year earnings forecast.
** REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP, Monday close $6.39, up 3.3
pct premarket
The bank's quarterly profit grew more than 400 percent and
beat Wall Street estimates as the southeastern U.S. regional
bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
** EMC CORP, Monday close $24.80
The data storage equipment maker reiterated its full-year
profit outlook after it reported final higher second-quarter
earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms
business.
** SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, Monday close $52.59
The theme park operator's second-quarter results sailed past
Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket
sales.
** BAIDU INC, Monday close $107.10, up 6.4 pct
premarket
The Chinese internet search company posted a roughly 70
percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street's
forecast, as it continued making progress on increasing its
number of customers.
Barclays raised price target to $189 from $187, rating
"overweight."
** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $15.19
The bookstore chain has been forced to retract 500,000 stock
options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking
its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee
in a three-year period.
** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $30.98
The company's second-quarter report, which follows weak
guidance from other chip makers, should illustrate how
broad-based faltering chip demand is.
** POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC, Monday close $71.92, up
4.4 pct premarket
The all-terrain vehicles maker reported better-than-expected
results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its
off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.
** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Monday close $21.98, up
4.9 pct premarket
The company reported second-quarter results above
expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company's
chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.
** AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC, Monday close
$79.58, down 6.6 pct premarket
The industrial gas supplier forecast lower-than-expected
profit for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook
due to weakness in Asia and Europe.
** CARLISLE COS INC, Monday close $51.91
The diversified manufacturer's quarterly profit beat
analysts' expectations as it sold more at higher prices.
** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, Monday close $14.15
The owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet faced
struggles including shortages of ke