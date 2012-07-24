July 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
SPAIN, TI OUTLOOK WEIGHS ON FUTURES
Wall Street was set to tread water on Tuesday as traders
remained focused on high bond yields in Spain and as cautious
outlooks from Texas Instruments and United Parcel Service
weighed on sentiment.
** APPLE INC, Monday close $603.83, up 0.6 pct
premarket
The company faces an unusual phenomenon when it posts
quarterly results, which is expected after the bell: low
expectations.
** TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday close $26.82, down
1.5 pct premarket
The company warned that its third-quarter revenue would be
weaker than usual for this time of year as customers are
cautious due to global economic uncertainties. Several analysts
cut their price targets on the stock.
** PFIZER INC, Monday close $23.60, down 1.7 pct
premarket
** ELAN CORP INC, Monday close $13.51, down 15.6 pct
premarket
Pfizer said its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment
failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage
trials in patients with mild to moderate forms of the
memory-robbing disease.
Irish drugmaker Elan has a longstanding financial interest
in the drug.
** DUPONT CO, Monday close $48.71, down 0.8 pct
The company which makes chemicals, hybrid seeds and Kevlar
bulletproof fiber, said it expected 2012 earnings to come in at
the bottom of its prior forecast range, due in part to economic
uncertainty circling the globe.
** WESTERN UNION CO, Monday close $16.95, down 0.3
pct premarket
The world's largest payment transfer company reported a
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates boosted by
higher revenue from its business solutions segment.
** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Monday close
$21.55
The holding company of United Airlines said it incurred
charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to
integration and severance costs.
** CARLYLE GROUP LP, Monday close $22.92
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Monday close $73.28, up
marginally premarket
Private equity firms Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd have
joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United
Technologies' industrial businesses in a deal that could be
valued at more than $3.5 billion.
** AT&T INC, Monday close $35.38, up 0.3 pct premarket
The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider reported quarterly profit
that beat Wall Street estimates as the No. 2 U.S wireless phone
provider managed to cut more costs than expected in its wireless
business.
** WHIRLPOOL CORP, Monday close $67.31, down 4.6 pct
premarket
The world's largest appliance maker missed Wall Street's
expectations for quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe
and a stronger dollar.
** CISCO SYSTEMS INC, Monday close $16.07, down 1.4
pct premarket
The network equipment maker said on Monday that it plans to
cut about 1,300 jobs as part of ongoing efforts to restructure
the company.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $86.91, up 0.1
pct premarket
The world's largest defense contractor posted
better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its
full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead
with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due
to start next year.
** DOMINO'S PIZZA INC, Monday close $31.99, up 1.3
pct premarket
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain reported higher
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in established
restaurants in the United States and abroad.
** UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC, Monday close $77.95,
down 3.8 pct premarket
The world's biggest package delivery company cut its 2012
outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.
** UNDER ARMOUR INC, Monday close $48.38, up 6 pct
premarket
The apparel maker reported a better-than-expected profit as
demand rose across its footwear category, and raised its
full-year sales forecast.
** DEVRY INC, Monday close $27.56, down 29.2 pct
premarket
The for-profit education provider forecast a wide profit
miss and more declines in student enrollments for the June
quarter.
** RYDER SYSTEM INC, Monday close $34.66, up 10 pct
The trucking and logistics company reported a higher
quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and raised
its full-year earnings forecast.
** REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP, Monday close $6.39, up 3.3
pct premarket
The bank's quarterly profit grew more than 400 percent and
beat Wall Street estimates as the southeastern U.S. regional
bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
** EMC CORP, Monday close $24.80
The data storage equipment maker reiterated its full-year
profit outlook after it reported final higher second-quarter
earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms
business.
** SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, Monday close $52.59
The theme park operator's second-quarter results sailed past
Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket
sales.
** BAIDU INC, Monday close $107.10, up 6.4 pct
premarket
The Chinese internet search company posted a roughly 70
percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street's
forecast, as it continued making progress on increasing its
number of customers.
Barclays raised price target to $189 from $187, rating
"overweight."
** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $15.19
The bookstore chain has been forced to retract 500,000 stock
options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking
its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee
in a three-year period.
** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $30.98
The company's second-quarter report, which follows weak
guidance from other chip makers, should illustrate how
broad-based faltering chip demand is.
** POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC, Monday close $71.92, up
4.4 pct premarket
The all-terrain vehicles maker reported better-than-expected
results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its
off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.
** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Monday close $21.98, up
4.9 pct premarket
The company reported second-quarter results above
expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company's
chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.
** AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC, Monday close
$79.58, down 6.6 pct premarket
The industrial gas supplier forecast lower-than-expected
profit for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook
due to weakness in Asia and Europe.
** CARLISLE COS INC, Monday close $51.91
The diversified manufacturer's quarterly profit beat
analysts' expectations as it sold more at higher prices.
** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, Monday close $14.15
The owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet faced
struggles including shortages of key materials and the
disruptions of shifting rigs to new areas.
** NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP, Monday close $72.19
Analysts expect higher earnings