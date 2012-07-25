July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Wednesday:
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for both the S&P 500
and the Dow Jones rising 0.2 percent, while futures on
the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were down 0.8 percent following
Apple's disappointing results.
** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $600.92, down 5 pct
premarket
The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty
expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone
sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous
quarter.
This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price
targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most
analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.
** FORD MOTOR CO, Tuesday close $9.06, down 2.6 pct
premarket
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but
roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a
deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their
lowest level in nearly 20 years.
** PEPSICO INC, Tuesday close $68.79
The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its
full-year outlook.
** CATERPILLAR INC, Tuesday close $81.43
Strong sales of heavy machinery to mining and construction
clients would likely boost quarterly profit. The company is
expected to report earnings before markets open.
** VISA INC, Tuesday close $122.65
The world's largest credit and debit-card network is
expected to post a higher profit in the second quarter, a period
during which consumer confidence turned negative. It is
scheduled to report results after markets close.
** GENERAL MOTORS, Tuesday close $19.02
The automobile giant said it is investing C$850 million
($833.62 million) in research and development in Canada by the
end of 2016 to meet a condition it agreed on to get bailout
funds from Canadian governments in 2009.
** CARTER'S INC, Tuesday close $52.14
The children's clothing company reported quarterly profit
ahead of market expectations, helped by higher gross margins.
** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, Tuesday close $45.29
The communications equipment maker's quarterly profit fell,
hurt by lower demand for its enterprise business.
** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, Tuesday close $25.03
The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a
higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.
** NETFLIX INC, Tuesday close $80.39, down 19.8 pct
premarket
The company warned that it may have trouble reaching its
year-end target for new subscribers.
** AOL INC <AOL.N >, Tuesday close $27.49
The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a
year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent,
reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party
** LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC, Tuesday close $20.42
The online content delivery company's second-quarter loss
narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network
services offerings.
** RADIOSHACK CORP, Tuesday close $3.65, down 13.7
pct premarket
The electronics retailer reported a loss for the second
quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by weak gross
margins and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce
debt.
** BROADCOM CORP, Tuesday close $30.77, up 2.2 pct
premarket
The company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that
were above Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue growth
in the current quarter.
** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, Tuesday close $14.55,
up 19.6 pct premarket
The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third
quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN)
equipment business.
** THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close
$49.78
The laboratory equipment maker reported second-quarter
earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by
double-digit increases in specialty diagnostics sales, and it
slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.
** IROBOT CORP, Tuesday close $19.49
The company posted second-quarter results that beat market
expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong
demand for its home robot products.
** PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $104.81
the largest industrial gas supplier in North America,
forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter
and cut its full-year outlook as a stronger dollar weighs on
revenue from Europe and South America.
** W.R. GRACE & CO, Tuesday close $50.50
Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co GRA.N reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to
offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.
** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $4.91
The online gaming company is expected to reports results
after markets close. Its shares are at an all-time low just six
months after its ill-timed debut.
** EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP Tuesday close $98.65
The company reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded
analysts' expectations, lifted by strong U.S. sales of its new
artificial heart valve.
** WELLPOINT INC, Tuesday close $61.42
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast,
citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.
