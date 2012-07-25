July 25 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

DOW UP 0.41 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.07 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.35 PCT

Disappointing earnings from Apple dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down on Wednesday after initial optimism over hopes for more Fed action buoyed the markets in early morning trading.

** APPLE INC, $573.50, down 4.6 pct

The company results fell short of Wall Street's lofty expectations as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous quarter.

This prompted a few brokerages to slightly lower price targets for the stock but, with the next iPhone looming, most analysts urged investors to see this as a buying opportunity.

** BOEING CO $73.52, up 2.1 pct

The company reported a greater-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.

** FORD MOTOR CO, $8.98, down 1 pct

The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years.

** PEPSICO INC, $70, up 1.7 pct

The beverage and snack maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price increases, and stood by its full-year outlook.

** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, $27.24, up 8.8 pct

The company, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.

** US AIRWAYS GROUP INC, $12.03, up 4 pct

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, $9.68, up 4 pct

The major U.S. carriers topped Wall Street's second-quarter profit estimates on strong passenger revenue.

** MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $47.52, up 5 pct

The communications equipment maker forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations.

** PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES, $20.69, up 5.8 pct

The company said it would exit its money-losing operations in Hong Kong, the latest in a series of steps the investment bank has taken to cut costs.

** AOL INC, $29.05, up 5.6 pct

The company posted a quarterly net profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent, reflecting strong growth at the internet company's third-party network and international display businesses. [ID: nL4E8IP3PM]

** SYMANTEC CORP, $14.94, down 13 pct

The world's biggest maker of security software unexpectedly fired CEO Enrique Salem and replaced him with its chairman Steve Bennett, who launched a strategic review in a bid to turn around the company, which has disappointed investors with lackluster growth in recent years.

** RADIOSHACK CORP, $2.53, down 30 pct

The electronics retailer reported a surprising loss for the second quarter as increased demand for lower margin mobile handsets squeezed margins, and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.

** INVENSENSE INC, $11.66, up 27 pct

The chipmaker's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations as more smartphone makers chose its motion tracking devices, at a time when weak demand has plagued most chipmakers.

** RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $18.44, up 27 pct

The network gear maker forecast a better-than-expected third quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business.

** NETFLIX INC, $59.68, down 26 pct

The online video rental company warned that it might sign up fewer new subscribers this year than it had targeted.

** LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC, $41, up 26 pct

The company's quarterly results trumped Wall Street estimates as customers spent more at the hardwood flooring retailer's stores and lower product costs boosted margins, prompting the company to forecast a strong year ahead.

** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $3.09, up 24 pct

An analyst at independent research firm Aegis Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and set a target price nearly three-times its Tuesday's close.

** ZALE CORP, $3.15, up 22.5 pct

The jewelry retailer said it amended a $650 million credit facility at a lower interest rate and prepaid part of its debt, saving it $17 million per year.

** NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC, $18.17, up 21 percent

The organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer's stock made its market debut.

** HEALTHWAYS INC, $10.12, up 20 pct

The healthcare management provider's shares rose after it reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on an earlier-than-expected recognition of performance-based fees.

** IROBOT CORP, $23.25, up 19 pct

The company posted second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and raised its 2012 earnings outlook on strong demand for its home robot products.

** SUNSHINE HEART INC, $11.87, up 18 pct

The medical device maker's shares jumped after it won European regulatory approval for its device to treat heart failure.

** SOLARWINDS INC, $48.49, up 17 pct

The network management software maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and raised its full-year forecast.

** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $12.22, down 17 pct

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the company reported disappointing quarterly results.

** TRIPADVISOR INC, $36.38, down 16 pct

Shares fell on concerns that the travel website's shift away from search engine marketing to new tools like social media is hurting growth.

** POLYCOM INC, $7.72, down 15 pct

The videoconferencing company warned of continued weakness at its European business and gave a weak outlook amid tough competition.

** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $31.50, up 15 pct

The family-history research website is exploring a sale to private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** RF MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.66, down 14.5 pct

Shares of the chipmaker fell after it forecast weak second-quarter results on order delays from smartphone makers.

** USG CORP, $16.57, down 14 pct

The building products maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for its interior ceilings products.

** WATSCO INC, $64.82, down 14 pct

The heating and refrigeration products distributor reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as it sold more low-margin products, and cut its full-year forecast on slackening demand.

** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL INC, $30.96, up 14 pct

The company's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by growth in its international business, prompting the mattress maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.

** JUNIPER NETWORKS INC, $16.74, up 13 pct

Shares of the company rose after it said telecom spending is set