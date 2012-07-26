July 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
FUTURES RISE ON ECB ASSURANCE
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after remarks by
Europe's central bank chief about protecting the euro zone from
collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S.
Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.
** APPLE INC, Wednesday close $574.97, up 0.7 pct
premarket
Apple said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is
demanding from the iPhone maker a far higher patent royalty than
it pays to other companies, at a rate the South Korean company
has never sought from any other licensee.
** EXXON MOBIL, Wednesday close $85.21
The company is expected to report second-quarter earnings
before markets open. Its results are expected to show the bite
of decade-low natural North American natural gas prices.
** BOEING, Wednesday close $74.03, up 1.3 pct
premarket
Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico placed an $11 billion
provisional order with Boeing, in what the company said was the
biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that
country's history.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, Wednesday close $30.27, down 3.4
pct premarket
The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a 34
percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales plunged
around the globe, especially in Europe.
** VISA INC, Wednesday close $122.20
The world's largest credit- and debit-card network's
adjusted profit topped Wall Street estimates, and it raised its
full-year earnings forecast for the second time this year, as
more people move to card-based payments globally.
** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $29.34, down 7 pct
premarket
The No. 1 social networking company reports results and
faces immense pressure to beat Wall Street's financial targets
as it looks to wash away the bad taste left with investors from
a soured IPO.
** ZYNGA INC, Wednesday close $5.07, down 39 pct
premarket
The game provider slashed its 2012 outlook and quarterly
results badly missed Wall Street targets, sending its stock
crashing.
The company's financial performance is unlikely to improve
anytime soon, analysts said, after changes to Facebook's
algorithm have made it harder for users to access games such as
"Farmville" and "Hidden Chronicles."
** WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, Wednesday close $32.47, up
17 pct premarket
The hard disk drive maker trounced lofty Wall Street
expectations on record sales.
Analysts raised their price targets on the stock, praising
its ability to maintain high margins.
** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, Wednesday close $28.25,
up 16.3 pct premarket
The internet content delivery company posted
better-than-expected quarterly results on higher adoption of its
cloud infrastructure services, and forecast an upbeat third
quarter.
Several analysts raised their price target on the stock.
** SUNCOR ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $30.41
The new CEO of Canada's No. 1 integrated oil producer and
refiner said the company is revisiting plans for a massive
expansion of its oil sands operations as looks to increase
profits.
** AMAZON COM, Wednesday close $217.05, up 1.3 pct
premarket
The online retailer declares results in the midst of a
massive investment phase which has hammered its earnings in the
past year. It is expected to report after markets close.
** LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP, Wednesday's close $37.51,
down 5.4 pct premarket
The company owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, posted
much worse-than-expected quarterly earnings hurt by lower
profits at casinos in its key Asian markets that had previously
helped offset flagging U.S. revenue.
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Wednesday close $72.61,
up 1.3 pct premarket
The diversified U.S. manufacturer agreed to sell industrial
businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to Carlyle
Group and BC Partners Ltd for $3.46 billion, a deal that
will help fund United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.
** EVERCORE PARTNERS INC <EVR.N >, Wednesday close $20.95
The company's second-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall
Street estimates as more of the boutique investment bank's deals
closed in the quarter, despite a weak merger market.
** WHOLE FOODS MARKET, Wednesday close $84.53, up
11.8 pct premarket
Guggenheim raised the stock's price target to $105, rating
"neutral."
** GROUPON INC, Wednesday close $7.24, down 4.7 pct
premarket
Evercore Partners cut its rating and price target on the
stock citing transparency concerns and signs of slowing in the
company's core daily deals business.
** COVIDIEN PLC, Wednesday close $51.15
The healthcare products and medical device maker posted a
quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher medical devices
sales.
** METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Wednesday close
$6.28
The mobile phone service provider posted a higher quarterly
result, boosted by growth in service revenue.
** TESLA MOTORS, Wednesday close $28.95, up 2.2 pct
premarket
The electric car maker said it plans to begin repaying by
December more than $400 million in low-interest loans from the
U.S. Department of Energy.
