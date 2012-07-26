July 26 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Thursday:
DOW UP 1.59 PCT, S&P UP 1.48 PCT, NASDAQ UP
1.26 PCT
Wall Street rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, putting
the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak, after the
European Central Bank chief pledged to save the euro zone from
collapse.
** BOEING, $75.23, up 0.86 pct
Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico placed an $11 billion
provisional order with Boeing, in what the company said was the
biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that
country's history.
** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $29.15, down 3.5 pct
The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for chlorine,
plastics and electronic parts plunged around the world.
** ZYNGA INC, $3.03, down 40 pct
The game provider slashed its 2012 outlook and quarterly
results badly missed Wall Street targets, sending its stock
crashing.
The company's financial performance is unlikely to improve
anytime soon, analysts said, after changes to Facebook's
algorithm have made it harder for users to access games such as
"Farmville" and "Hidden Chronicles."
** FACEBOOK INC, $27.57, down 6 pct
The stock tumbled ahead of Facebook's first quarterly
results announcement as a public company on Thursday, hurt by a
weak quarterly report and a grim outlook from online game
developer Zynga.
** METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS INC, $8.63, up 37 pct
The mobile phone service provider handily beat analysts'
estimates for its second-quarter results, boosted by growth in
service revenue.
** QUALITY SYSTEMS INC, $15.18, down 36 pct
The Healthcare IT company reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing
weak industry trends.
** SYNACOR INC, $9.30, down 28 pct
The firm, which helps companies build their own content
delivery portals, fell after it forecast full-year revenue near
the low end of its previous outlook.
** LOGMEIN INC, $23, down 25.5 pct
The remote-access software maker forecast third-quarter and
full-year results below analysts' estimates on slower European
growth.
** TEREX CORP, $17.70, up 25.4 pct
The U.S. heavy equipment maker posted a second-quarter
profit that beat market expectations on strong demand for its
aerial work platforms, and forecast better-than-expected
earnings for the year.
** FERRO CORP, $2.83, down 25 pct
The specialty materials maker reported a quarterly loss due
to lower sales at its electronic materials segment.
** VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC, $9.5, up
28 pct
The company's second-quarter profit more than doubled,
helped by a rise in revenue coupled with higher gross margins.
** MPG OFFICE TRUST INC, $3.23, up 26 pct
The Southern California-focused real estate investment trust
said Robert Maguire redeemed about 4 million operating
partnership units.
** INNODATA INC, $4.15, down 27 pct
The company reported quarterly results below analysts'
estimates.
** CHRISTOPHER & BANK, $2.01, up 24 pct
The company forecast quarterly sales above analysts'
expectations on Wednesday.
** STRAYER EDUCATION INC, $72.22, down 22 pct
The company's third-quarter profit forecast was less than
half of market expectations.
** TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC, $27.23, up 21 pct
The diversified manufacturer posted second-quarter results
above market expectations on higher demand for railcars, and
raised its 2012 profit outlook.
** WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, $39, up 20 pct
The hard disk drive maker trounced lofty Wall Street
expectations on record sales.
Analysts raised their price targets on the stock, praising
its ability to maintain high margins.
** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, $33.92, up 20 pct
Shares of the internet content delivery company rose after
it forecast an upbeat third quarter, and several brokerages
raised their price targets on the stock.
** GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $4.13, up 18.2 pct
The company said its lead cancer test BrevaGen has been
cleared for sale in California, which it expects to be a large
and significant market.
** STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP, $15.48, up 17
pct
Its quarterly profit quadrupled as the improving housing
market environment boosted the title insurer's revenue and order
book, sending shares up as much as 20 percent.
** KIRBY CORP, $54.78, up 17 pct
The largest U.S. inland barge operator reported a
better-than-expected profit and forecast a strong
current-quarter profit.
** FORTINET INC, $25.72, up 16 pct
The company's second-quarter revenue rose 25 percent, helped
mainly by increased demand for its network security software
from large U.S. enterprises.
** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, $37.90, up 16 pct
The shoemaker's quarterly profit missed Wall Street
estimates for the first time in more than two years as
product-mix changes hurt its margins.
** UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC, $6.39, down 16 pct
The bank's second-quarter profit missed Wall Street
estimates by a wide margin, as the Southeastern U.S. lender set
aside more money to cover future bad loans.
** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $3.90, up 15.5 pct
The No. 3 U.S. mobile service posted a wider quarterly loss
as it took hefty charges for the planned shutdown of its old
Nextel network.
** LSI CORP, $7.03, up 16 pct
** RAMBUS INC, $3.85, down 11 pct
Chipmakers LSI and STMicroelectronics NV did not
illegally use Rambus' patented technology to make computer
chips, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a
decision on Wednesday.
LSI also posted second-quarter revenue above expectations.
** FORRESTER RESEARCH INC, $25.92, down 15 pct
The company forecast disappointing third-quarter numbers.
** SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $30, up 14 pct
Analysts see Western Digital's gross margin as a positive
for the whole hard disk drive industry, and expect Seagate to
post strong results next week despite a production issue
revealed last month.
** CROCS INC, $15.83, up 14 pct
The footwear seller reported a quarterly profit that beat
Wall Street expectations helped by higher gross margins and
growth in Asia, and the shoe maker forecast strong full-year
earnings.
** CABELA'S INC $44.87, up 14 pct
The outdoor-gear retailer's second-quarter results handily
beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales and lower
costs.
** INPHI CORP, $10.18, up 14 pct
The company reported quarterly earnings above market
estimates.
** FIFTH & PACIFIC COS INC, $10.60, up 14 pct
The company reported a narrower quarterly loss helped by
sales of its upscale Kate spade brand.
** KBR INC, $26.09, up 14 pct
The engineering company posted an unexpected rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings
outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.
** TRACTOR SUPPLY CO, $