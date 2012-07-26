July 26 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

DOW UP 1.57 PCT, S&P UP 1.45 PCT, NASDAQ UP 1.12 PCT

Wall Street rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak, after the European Central Bank chief pledged to save the euro zone from collapse.

** BOEING, $74.65, up 0.8 pct

Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico placed an $11 billion provisional order with Boeing, in what the company said was the biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that country's history.

** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $29.16, down 3.6 pct

The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for chlorine, plastics and electronic parts plunged around the world.

** ZYNGA INC, $3.03, down 40 pct

The game provider slashed its 2012 outlook and quarterly results badly missed Wall Street targets, sending its stock crashing.

The company's financial performance is unlikely to improve anytime soon, analysts said, after changes to Facebook's algorithm have made it harder for users to access games such as "Farmville" and "Hidden Chronicles."

** GLU MOBILE INC, $4.49, down 16 pct

After Zynga's results disappointed Wall Street, Glu's fell on fears that the gaming business was underperforming. Glu Mobile develops and publishes video games for wireless devices.

** FACEBOOK INC, $27.57, down 6 pct

The stock plunged as some investors waited for the social media giant's first earnings report later on Thursday and others jumped into options trying to hedge their bets in anticipation that the stock would find its right price.

** METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS INC, $8.63, up 37 pct

The mobile phone service provider handily beat analysts' estimates for its second-quarter results, boosted by growth in service revenue.

** QUALITY SYSTEMS INC, $15.18, down 36 pct

The Healthcare IT company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing weak industry trends.

** SYNACOR INC, $9.30, down 28 pct

The firm, which helps companies build their own content delivery portals, fell after it forecast full-year revenue near the low end of its previous outlook.

** LOGMEIN INC, $23, down 25.5 pct

The remote-access software maker forecast third-quarter and full-year results below analysts' estimates on slower European growth.

** TEREX CORP, $17.70, up 25.4 pct

The U.S. heavy equipment maker posted a second-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong demand for its aerial work platforms, and forecast better-than-expected earnings for the year.

** FERRO CORP, $2.83, down 25 pct

The specialty materials maker reported a quarterly loss due to lower sales at its electronic materials segment.

** VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC, $9.5, up 28 pct

The company's second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a rise in revenue coupled with higher gross margins.

** MPG OFFICE TRUST INC, $3.23, up 26 pct

The Southern California-focused real estate investment trust said Robert Maguire redeemed about 4 million operating partnership units.

** INNODATA INC, $4.15, down 27 pct

The company reported quarterly results below analysts' estimates.

** CHRISTOPHER & BANK, $2.01, up 24 pct

The company forecast quarterly sales above analysts' expectations on Wednesday.

** STRAYER EDUCATION INC, $72.22, down 22 pct

The company's third-quarter profit forecast was less than half of market expectations.

** TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC, $27.23, up 21 pct

The diversified manufacturer posted second-quarter results above market expectations on higher demand for railcars, and raised its 2012 profit outlook.

** WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, $39, up 20 pct

The hard disk drive maker trounced lofty Wall Street expectations on record sales.

Analysts raised their price targets on the stock, praising its ability to maintain high margins.

** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, $33.92, up 20 pct

Shares of the internet content delivery company rose after it forecast an upbeat third quarter, and several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $4.13, up 18.2 pct

The company said its lead cancer test BrevaGen has been cleared for sale in California, which it expects to be a large and significant market.

** STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP, $15.48, up 17 pct

Its quarterly profit quadrupled as the improving housing market environment boosted the title insurer's revenue and order book, sending shares up as much as 20 percent.

** KIRBY CORP, $54.78, up 17 pct

The largest U.S. inland barge operator reported a better-than-expected profit and forecast a strong current-quarter profit.

** PACER INTERNATIONAL INC, $3.96, down 17 pct

The company's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin.

** FORTINET INC, $25.72, up 16 pct

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 25 percent, helped mainly by increased demand for its network security software from large U.S. enterprises.

** STEVEN MADDEN LTD, $37.90, up 16 pct

The shoemaker's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in more than two years as product-mix changes hurt its margins.

** UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC, $6.39, down 16 pct

The bank's second-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, as the Southeastern U.S. lender set aside more money to cover future bad loans.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $3.90, up 15.5 pct

The No. 3 U.S. mobile service posted a wider quarterly loss as it took hefty charges for the planned shutdown of its old Nextel network.

** LSI CORP, $7.03, up 16 pct

** RAMBUS INC, $3.85, down 11 pct

Chipmakers LSI and STMicroelectronics NV did not illegally use Rambus' patented technology to make computer chips, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a decision on Wednesday.

LSI also posted second-quarter revenue above expectations.

** BROADVISION INC, $8.46, down 15 pct

The e-Commerce business solutions provider posted a bigger quarterly loss, as its revenue fell by 10 percent to $3.6 million.

** FORRESTER RESEARCH INC, $25.92, down 15 pct

The company forecast disappointing third-quarter numbers.

** SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $30, up 14 pct

Analysts see Western Digital's gross margin as a positive for the whole hard disk drive industry, and expect Seagate to post strong results next week despite a production issue revealed last month.

** CROCS INC, $15.83, up 14 pct

The footwear seller reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations helped by higher gross margins and growth in Asia, and the shoe maker forecast strong full-year earnings.

** CABELA'S INC $44.87, up 14 pct

The outdoor-gear retailer's second-quarter results handily bea